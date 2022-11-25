Wall Street mixed at open with Black Friday sales in focus

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were mixed at the open on Friday, with investors closely monitoring the major retailers as Black Friday sales began against the backdrop of stubbornly high inflation and worries about a potential recession next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.0 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34213.04. The S&P 500 fell 3.9 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 4023.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.3 points, or 0.48%, to 11231 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)