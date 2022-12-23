Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wall Street on Santa's naughty list

12/23/2022 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Amanda Cooper.

This year, it looks like Santa Claus has no plans to visit Wall Street. The S&P 500 is on course for its third weekly decline and the famed "Santa rally", where the index stages a run-up in the week leading to Dec. 25, hasn't materialised.

In fact, as Decembers go, this one is pretty grim. The S&P is on track for a 6.3% decline this month, its fourth-worst December on record, with the top spot going to December 1931, when it fell 14.53%, followed by 2018, with a 9.4% drop, and 1930, when it lost 7.4%.

Crunching the numbers, the S&P 500 has rallied in the week leading up to Dec. 25 in 65 out of the last 90 years - scant consolation to anyone nursing losses on their portfolio right now.

But that begs the question: Do year-end rallies last?

The S&P 500's Santa rally has continued beyond Christmas and into at least the first week in January in 53 out of the last 90 years, according to Reuters calculations.

From there, the S&P's New Year winning streaks become fewer and further between. The index rallied straight into the third week of January in just 22 of the 90 years.

On average, since 1932, the S&P 500 has returned some 0.4% in any given Santa rally week. That might not seem especially exciting, but historically the index has returned an average of 0.16% every week of the year in the last 90 years, so it's not to be dismissed either.

The biggest Santa rally was a whopping 5% weekly gain in 1991, right after the Federal Reserve, under Alan Greenspan, delivered a three-quarter point interest rate cut - the most in a month since late 1984 - as it battled a sluggish economy and high unemployment.

The worst pre-Christmas week was in 1957, bang in the middle of what was known as the "Eisenhower recession". The index found absolutely no holiday cheer and fell 3.1% that week. Back then, the Fed was raising rates to bring down inflation.

So for anyone that feels they've been very good this year and is disappointed they didn't get an S&P rally in their stocking this week, there could still be decent a chance of a bounce-back come January.

Key developments that should provide more direction to U.S. markets later on Friday:

* U.S. University of Michigan December final sentiment

* U.S. November new home sales

* U.S. November durable goods orders

* U.S. November personal consumption and expenditure

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.48% 0.67081 Delayed Quote.-7.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.41% 1.20874 Delayed Quote.-10.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.35% 0.73525 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.06177 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012084 Delayed Quote.-10.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.83% 0.63022 Delayed Quote.-8.04%
Latest news "Economy"
06:24aSanta brings Christmas cheer to Chad refugee camp
RE
06:24aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Higher Ahead of Consumer Spending Data
DJ
06:19aChina estimates COVID surge is infecting 37 million people a day - Bloomberg News
RE
06:17aChina tells banks to boost consumer loans appropriately
RE
06:16aFactbox-Key U.S. labor policies will face legal challenges in coming year
RE
06:16aGLOBAL LNG-Asian prices slip tracking Europe as mild weather curbs demand
RE
06:14aFutures steady ahead of November inflation data
RE
06:09aRussian politician files legal challenge over Putin's reference to Ukraine "war"
RE
06:09aSlovak president removes finance minister as part of budget deal
RE
06:08aAsia Gold-Japan buyers capitalise on dip in local prices, China subdued by COVID
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Grinch (re)appears
2FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher on Shortened Trading Day
3FTX opposes BlockFi's claim to Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares
4Japan's consumer inflation hits fresh 40-year high, eyes on BOJ policy
5TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Buy rating from Berenberg

HOT NEWS