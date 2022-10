Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, as investors picked up beaten-down stocks following a three-day selloff last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122.30 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 29,419.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.85 points, or 0.22%, at 3,647.51, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.54 points, or 0.07%, to 10,659.95 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)