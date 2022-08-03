Log in
Wall Street opens higher ahead of services activity data; PayPal shines

08/03/2022 | 09:31am EDT
Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after two days of declines as focus shifted to services activity data due later in the session for more clues on the health of the economy, while PayPal soared after raising its forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118.04 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 32,514.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.77 points, or 0.41%, at 4,107.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 85.12 points, or 0.69%, to 12,433.87 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
