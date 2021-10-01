Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street opens higher on bargain hunting, Merck boost

10/01/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as steep losses in September saw investors buying into cheaper sectors, while drugmaker Merck rose on marking progress in the development of an oral COVID-19 drug.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.78 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 33,930.70.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.62 points, or 0.22%, at 4,317.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 46.35 points, or 0.32%, to 14,494.93 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:44aBITCOIN : Holder vs Trader
09:34aTSX opens higher as miners gain; eyes worst week since Feb.
RE
09:31aEmerging market 'cryptoization' threatens financial stability - IMF
RE
09:31aWall Street opens higher on bargain hunting, Merck boost
RE
09:28aCOAL INDIA : India coal crisis brews as power demand surges, record global prices bite
RE
09:19aExclusive-BP, Eni seek to raise $2 billion for Angola joint venture
RE
09:16aGlobal equity funds see higher outflows on rate hike concerns -Lipper
RE
09:10aCanada's economy down 0.1% in July, seen up 0.7% in August
RE
09:09aWall Street set to open higher on bargain hunting, Merck boost
RE
07:44aMexican President Seeks to Recover State Control of Electricity Industry
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
2Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
3Scatec : Government approval of Scatec's RMIPPP project in South Africa..
4Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache
5TotalEnergies, Air Liquide and Vinci launch clean hydrogen infrastructu..

HOT NEWS