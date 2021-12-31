Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street opens little changed on final trading day of 2021

12/31/2021 | 09:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Friday, looking to clock a third straight annual gain in a year fueled by massive stimulus, COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, and a strong retail participation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.23 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 36,385.85.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.52 points, or 0.07%, at 4,775.21, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.66 points, or 0.12%, to 15,722.91 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 36376.36 Delayed Quote.18.92%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.21% 15711.59422 Real-time Quote.22.14%
S&P 500 -0.02% 4778.43 Delayed Quote.27.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36aU.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of the year
RE
10:34aOil heads for biggest annual gain since at least 2016
RE
10:33aU.S. equity funds receive big inflows as investors downgrade Omicron impact -Lipper
RE
10:28aSome cautious, many fed up, Americans prepare to ring in the New Year
RE
10:27aU.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of the year
RE
10:16aTSX slips, set to finish 2021 with best jump in 12 years
RE
10:15aKenya GDP growth rebounds in third quarter of 2021 - finance minister
RE
09:55aBiden, Manchin spoke about social spending bill after Manchin's rejection - adviser
RE
09:52aFrance says Iran's space launch "regrettable" amid nuclear deal talks
RE
09:48aOmicron hospitalisation risk around one third of Delta, UK analysis shows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
5European stocks end the year 22% higher

HOT NEWS