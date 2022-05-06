Wall Street opens lower as jobs data adds to rate hike worries

May 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on
Friday as stronger-than-expected jobs data amplified investor
concerns over bigger interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal
Reserve to tame surging prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224.09 points,
or 0.68%, at the open to 32,773.88.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.70 points, or 0.45%,
at 4,128.17, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.86
points, or 0.58%, to 12,246.83 at the opening bell.
