News: Latest News
Wall Street opens lower as jobs data adds to rate hike worries

05/06/2022 | 09:32am EDT
May 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as stronger-than-expected jobs data amplified investor concerns over bigger interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame surging prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224.09 points, or 0.68%, at the open to 32,773.88.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.70 points, or 0.45%, at 4,128.17, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.86 points, or 0.58%, to 12,246.83 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
