Wall Street opens lower as rally in growth stocks falters

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday
due to weakness in megacap growth and technology stocks as
Treasury yields rose, spurred by data that showed a resilient
demand for labor despite rising interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 238.0 points,
or 0.78%, at the open to 30,078.36. The S&P 500 fell 37.7
points, or 0.99%, at the open to 3,753.25, while the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 153.7 points, or 1.38%, to 11,022.672
at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)