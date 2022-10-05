Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Wall Street opens lower as rally in growth stocks falters

10/05/2022 | 09:32am EDT
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday due to weakness in megacap growth and technology stocks as Treasury yields rose, spurred by data that showed a resilient demand for labor despite rising interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 238.0 points, or 0.78%, at the open to 30,078.36. The S&P 500 fell 37.7 points, or 0.99%, at the open to 3,753.25, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.7 points, or 1.38%, to 11,022.672 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


