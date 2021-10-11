Wall Street opens lower on inflation worries

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower
on Monday as surging commodity prices added to inflation
worries, clouding expectations for third-quarter earnings season
set to start with Wall Street banks later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.46 points,
or 0.06%, at the open to 34,723.79.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.90 points, or 0.13%, at
4,385.44, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.46
points, or 0.27%, to 14,540.08 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)