News: Latest News
Wall Street opens lower on rate-hike, recession fears

09/26/2022 | 09:31am EDT
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb inflation may tip the country's economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.57 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 29,536.84.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.51 points, or 0.28%, at 3,682.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.54 points, or 0.32%, to 10,833.38 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
