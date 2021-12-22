Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street opens mixed as Omicron fears linger; "Santa Claus rally" may be muted

12/22/2021 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An electronic stock quotation board is displayed inside a conference hall in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were mostly flat at the market open as concern about the Omicron COVID-19 variant upending the economic recovery lingered, while investors took a risk-on approach with U.S. Treasuries and the greenback.

Stocks and oil on Tuesday made up losses that stemmed from COVID-19 jitters in the previous session, despite cases of coronavirus exploding across the globe. U.S. President Joe Biden plans to make 500 million at-home testing kits available, and other countries are imposing restrictions and giving out additional vaccinations to try to curb the spread.

"So far the market open has been uneventful, it's pretty much taking a breather," said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network. "Overall the volatility for December has been much higher than usually seen. My conviction is that the Santa Claus rally is slightly lower this year."

Gaggar pointed to COVID-19 fears, the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to curb pandemic support and "stretched" company valuations as reasons for a subdued so-called "Santa Claus rally" at year end.

Riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar recovered against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, while U.S. Treasury traders discounted the threat of long-term inflation as the yield curve flattened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.38% to 35,627.38, while the S&P 500 gained 0.49% to 4,672.06. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.46% to 15,411.69.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.53%.

Oil prices were steady as fears of tight supply were offset by COVID-19 concerns. U.S. crude recently rose 1.08% to $71.89 per barrel and Brent was at $74.59, up 0.82% on the day.

Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands and South Korea are among the countries to have reimposed lockdowns or other restrictions on activity in recent days.

Little is known about the severity or transmissibility of the Omicron variant. The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Monday that it would be "unwise" to conclude from early evidence that Omicron is a milder variant than previous ones. The WHO also said it was still too soon to say if Omicron is more transmissible than Delta.

An Imperial College London study found that the Omicron variant has shown no sign of being milder than the Delta variant.

A South African study suggested reduced risks of hospitalization and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant versus the Delta one, although the authors said some of that is likely due to high population immunity.

Meanwhile, Biden warned Americans about the fatal risk of being unvaccinated and brought military personnel to support overwhelmed hospitals.

Currency market moves were generally muted as trading slowed before the Christmas holidays. The U.S. dollar index fell 0.272%.

Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies slipped slightly, with bitcoin down 0.04% to $48,910.51, still well below the all-time high of $69,000 hit in November.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Alison Williams and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Jessica DiNapoli


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.23% 0.92576 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.44% 0.63588 Delayed Quote.0.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 1.05% 82.335 Delayed Quote.1.77%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.15% 1.05803 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.42% 0.66322 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.91% 0.72114 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.39% 43290 Real-time Quote.83.66%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.00% 49072 Real-time Quote.70.31%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.20% 1.85272 Delayed Quote.4.64%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.25% 1.17841 Delayed Quote.4.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.22% 1.08024 Delayed Quote.6.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.20% 0.687021 Delayed Quote.6.51%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 35661.72 Delayed Quote.15.96%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.31% 12195.22 Delayed Quote.4.78%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.45% 1.57209 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.44% 1.13383 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
FTSE 100 0.29% 7319.96 Delayed Quote.12.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.46% 0.018401 Delayed Quote.4.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.12% 0.011699 Delayed Quote.4.36%
INVESCO LTD. 0.73% 22.93 Delayed Quote.30.46%
LIKEWISE GROUP PLC 0.00% 43 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.57% 74.37 Delayed Quote.39.38%
MSCI WORLD 1.67% 3152.311 Real-time Quote.15.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.88% 15479.525087 Real-time Quote.19.03%
S&P 500 0.74% 4682.88 Delayed Quote.23.78%
S&P/ASX 200 0.13% 7364.8 Real-time Quote.11.66%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.65% 1074.53 Delayed Quote.21.35%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.88% 1.38677 Delayed Quote.8.22%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.44% 0.881966 Delayed Quote.8.30%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.29% 73.684 Delayed Quote.0.44%
WTI 0.57% 71.63 Delayed Quote.43.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28aRussia agrees to begin security talks with U.S. at start of year
RE
11:28aSterling rises against dollar despite signs of UK economic slowdown
RE
11:27aWall Street opens mixed as Omicron fears linger; "Santa Claus rally" may be muted
RE
11:26aBiden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet
RE
11:26aU.S. opens investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles over game feature
RE
11:26aWall Street opens mixed as Omicron fears linger; "Santa Claus rally" may be muted
RE
11:25aEU approves further COVID aid for Portuguese airline TAP
RE
11:25aBritain reports record 106,122 new COVID-19 cases
RE
11:20aThree dead, dozens feared missing after migrant boat sinks in Greece
RE
11:17aToo soon to decide if Omicron more severe than Delta, WHO says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Caterpillar, Cineworld, JD Sports, Microsoft, ..
2KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
3Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
4China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud
5Bad news accumulate for the British economy

HOT NEWS