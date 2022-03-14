Log in
Wall Street opens mixed as Ukraine peace talks begin

03/14/2022 | 09:37am EDT
March 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Monday as investors focused on Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while bank stocks gained ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.18 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 33,000.37.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.56 points, or 0.04%, at 4,202.75, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.68 points, or 0.38%, to 12,795.12 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.33% 33028.13 Delayed Quote.-8.71%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.03% 12835.035099 Real-time Quote.-17.90%
S&P 500 0.06% 4201.87 Delayed Quote.-11.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -15.63% 112.147 Delayed Quote.77.81%
