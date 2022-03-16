Wall Street pares gains after Fed hikes rates, signals more

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
March 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 pared its gains and
the Dow briefly dipped into the red on Wednesday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve raised interest rates and signaled more hikes to
fight inflation, putting an end to its easy pandemic-era
monetary policy.
The U.S. Central bank announced a quarter-percentage-point
increase in its benchmark overnight rate and projected its
policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end
in a stance that will push borrowing costs to restrictive levels
in 2023.
While the U.S. central bank flagged the massive uncertainty
the economy faces from the war between Russia and Ukraine and
the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it said "ongoing increases" in the
target federal funds rate "will be appropriate" to curb the
highest inflation the country has witnessed in 40 years.
The policy statement will be followed by Fed Chair Jerome
Powell's news conference at 1430 ET (1800 GMT) during which
traders will closely watch for more clues on the pace of future
rate increases.
“What we were seeing heading into this is buy the rumor, and
now we are seeing a little bit of sell the news,” said Robert
Pavlik, Senior Portfolio Manager at Dakota Wealth Management in
Fairfield, Connecticut.
“It’s really going to be a focus on how many interest rate
hikes are these Fed (officials) forecasting this year and how
fast are they going to roll off the balance sheet.”
By 2:17PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
42.46 points, or 0.13%, to 33,586.8, the S&P 500 gained
16.4 points, or 0.38%, to 4,278.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 131.75 points, or 1.02%, to 13,080.37.
Five of the S&P's eleven major sectors were still advancing
after the Fed news, with financials and consumer
discretionary shares leading gains.
The S&P 500 bank index, after advancing 3.9% in
anticipation of the first rate increase since 2018, was last up
2.5% after losing some steam after the news.
Historical data suggests tighter monetary policy has often
been accompanied by solid gains in stocks. The S&P 500 has
returned an average 7.7% in the first year the Fed raises rates,
according to a Deutsche Bank study of 13 hiking cycles since
1955.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge rose to trade as high as 29.25 after earlier
dropping to 27.24 points, its lowest level since Feb. 25.
Ahead of the Fed statement stocks had been rallying as talk
of compromise from both Moscow and Kyiv on a status for Ukraine
outside of NATO lifted hope on Wednesday for a potential
breakthrough after three weeks of war.
The global mood had also been lifted earlier by China's
promise to roll out more stimulus for the economy and keep
markets stable.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.27-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.48-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 24 new highs and 74 new lows.
