Wall Street pauses stock comeback, keeps Treasury yields climbing

(Updates to U.S. market close)
* Stocks muted as tech gives up some gains
* U.S. Treasury yields near three-year peak
* Oil prices reverse, add to recent highs
* Safe-haven gold dips
March 25 (Reuters) - Shares on Wall Street took a breather
on Friday after a tech-driven rally and U.S. Treasury yields
rose to fresh heights as markets evaluated a world of elevated
interest rates and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine.
The Nasdaq fell about 0.16% as technology and
healthcare stocks pulled back, while the Dow Jones Industrial
Average and S&P 500 edged up about 0.5%, with
energy and financial shares rising on oil price gains and bets
on interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was
up 0.11%, adding a second consecutive week of gains for the
first time in 2022. The pan-European STOXX 600 index
also inched up 0.11%, but was down on the week.
Share prices have been supported by global flash Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) data for March this week showing the world
economy was broadly resilient, but the longer-term economic
outlook is making investors cautious. Barclays, for example, cut
its 2022 world economic growth forecast this week to 3.3% while
traders have ramped up short bets.
Global bond markets continued to see a weeks-long sell-off.
Yields on benchmark 2- and 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
jumped to almost three-year highs on Friday as the market
anticipates inflation will spiral higher, forcing the Fed to
aggressively hike interest rates.
Ten-year Treasury yields rose 14.3 basis points
to 2.484%, a rate last seen in early May 2019. The 2-year
yield, which typically moves in step with interest
rate expectations, was up 16.2 basis points at 2.287% - a rate
also last seen in early May 2019.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans was the latest U.S.
policymaker to sound more hawkish, saying on Thursday the Fed
needs to raise interest rates "in a timely fashion" this year
and in 2023 to curb high inflation before it is embedded in U.S.
psychology and becomes even harder to get rid of.
Bank of America (BofA) joined a small but growing number of
top investment banks calling for more aggressive interest rate
increases from the Fed against a backdrop of soaring inflation
data. The bank now expects two hikes of 50 basis points (bps)
each at its June and July meetings with "risks" of those
expectations being pulled forward into May and June
respectively.
Markets expect U.S. interest rates to rise by as much as 190
bps in total over the rest of this year, after a 25-bps hike
last week. Investors are assigning an approximately 77%
probability of a 50-bps rate hike in March.
Morgan Stanley market analysts wrote in a note late Thursday
that fast Fed action was not overly concerning for the economy.
"While a disorderly tightening of financial conditions
remains a risk to the outlook, particularly in areas like
credit, our baseline growth outlook remains constructive," they
wrote. "We think (it) helps contain risks that financial
conditions become too dislocated in response to the Fed's
actions."
OIL REVERSAL
Oil prices turned positive on Friday after reports of a
missile strike and a fire at Saudi Arabia's state-run oil
company Aramco's facility.
U.S. crude rose 0.63% to $113.05 per barrel and Brent
was at $119.78, also up 0.63% after dropping more than
$3 earlier in the session. Both benchmarks were heading for
their first weekly gains in three weeks.
The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of
major currencies on Friday, a third straight day of gains. The
euro was slightly lower.
"The one thing everyone can agree upon is inflation is going
to be longer-lasting and a lot of that will be sticky and that
will complicate what central banks do," said Edward Moya, senior
market analyst at Oanda in New York. "You will probably see the
dollar lead the charge with rate hikes, Europe will lag and that
interest rate differential should provide some support for the
dollar."
Demand for safe-haven assets including gold and the Swiss
franc remained resilient as the conflict in Ukraine continued.
Moscow on Friday signaled scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine
to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists as
Ukrainian forces went on the offensive, recapturing land on the
outskirts of the capital Kyiv.
Spot gold remained elevated at $1,955 an ounce, down
about 0.10% for the day.
