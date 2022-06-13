Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street poised to clinch bear market as S&P 500 tumbles

06/13/2022 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A specialist trader is reflected in a screen at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 was down more than 20% from its Jan. 3 record closing high in early trading Monday as investors sold stocks amid worries over whether the Federal Reserve will be able to tame inflation without triggering a recession.

A close of more than 20% below the record high would confirm the index was in a bear market, according to a commonly used definition. It would be the first time the S&P 500 has confirmed a bear market since the 2020 Wall Street plunge brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stocks have been volatile since the start of the year, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February also taking a heavy toll on markets.

But increasing worries about inflation and the U.S. central bank's monetary policy tightening as it attempts to quell it have fueled much of the recent sell-off.

On Friday, major U.S. stock indexes posted their biggest weekly percentage declines since January and ended sharply lower on the day after a report showed steeper-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in May.

"Consumer sentiment in the U.S. hit an all-time low in May due largely to higher prices and growing concerns inflation is here to stay," Morgan Stanley equity strategist Michael Wilson wrote in a note Monday.

With a break below the year's low and a move below 3,850, "we see potential downside in the S&P 500 to a little over 3,200," Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note.

The S&P 500 was last at 3,777.08, down 3.2%.

This year's downturn is a pivotal shift for the market after its swift and strong post-pandemic rally. The S&P 500 rose 114.38% from its closing low on March 23, 2020, to its Jan. 3 record closing high this year.

Earlier this year, the Nasdaq confirmed it was in bear market territory, the first of the three major U.S. indexes to hit such levels.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chuck Mikolajczak and Nick Zieminski)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aWARREN BUFFETT : Last Warren Buffett lunch auction fetches $2.35 million early bid
RE
11:20aCanadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
RE
11:17aInflation fears grip markets as bonds, stocks plunge
RE
11:13aFrance's Cristal Union lures farmers to secure sugar beet supplies
RE
11:13aThree killed, 18 injured in artillery attack on Donetsk market, separatists say
RE
11:10aU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, prices fall by 5%…
RE
11:10aWall Street poised to clinch bear market as S&P 500 tumbles
RE
11:05aECB hikes are wrong way to curb inflation, says Draghi's right-hand man
RE
11:03aU.S. consumer short-term inflation outlook worsens - NY Fed survey
RE
11:00aNY FED SURVEY : Median one-year ahead inflation expectations rose…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threa..
2Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Qualcomm, Micron, Microsoft, Tesla..
3Order Barring Sarrai From Running Mumias Extended to September 23
4Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
5TESLA : Upgraded to Buy by RBC

HOT NEWS