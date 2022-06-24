Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street posts big gains to end strong week

06/24/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* All 11 major S&P 500 sectors higher

* Bank stocks rally after clearing Fed's stress test

* FedEx jumps after strong forecast (Updates with close of U.S. market)

June 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes jumped sharply on Friday in a broad rally as signs of slowing economic growth and a recent pullback in commodity prices tempered expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher.

Financial markets have been roiled on worries that rapid rate hikes by the Fed to rein in 40-year-high inflation could cause a recession. Investors have been gauging when the market might hit its bottom after the benchmark S&P 500 earlier this month recorded a 20% drop from its January closing peak, confirming the common definition of a bear market.

"Some of the moves, the sellers just get exhausted so you don’t have as much capital moving out," said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade.

"This might be a little bit of a relief rally," Cruz said. "But I think I would not encourage anyone to start going in with both hands at the moment, because we have seen this repeatedly where these things can reverse themselves pretty quickly."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 116.98 points, or 3.08%, to end at 3,912.71 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 380.21 points, or 3.38%, to 11,612.40. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 839.93 points, or 2.70%, to 31,505.59.

U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a record low in June, but Americans saw a marginal improvement in the outlook for inflation, a survey showed on Friday. Data on Thursday pointed to slowing U.S. business activity in June.

Helping ease inflation fears was a sharp drop in commodity prices this week. The Refinitiv/CoreCommodity Index, which measures prices for energy, agriculture, metals and other commodities, fell to a roughly two-month low on Thursday after hitting a multi-year peak earlier in June.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the benchmark rate to rise to about 3.5% by March, down from expectations last week that it would increase to around 4%.

"The expectation of future rate hikes coming down is part of the equation that makes today’s equity market so strong," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Bank stocks rallied after the Fed's annual "stress test" exercise showed that the lenders have enough capital to weather a severe economic downturn.

In company news, FedEx Corp shares jumped after the parcel delivery company issued a stronger-than-expected full-year profit forecast. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Sruthi Shankar and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15pBank of america will cover travel costs for employees seeking ab…
RE
04:13pLIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise as traders cover short positions
RE
04:08pNorthrop and Raytheon win key U.S. hypersonic defense contracts
RE
04:06pS&p 500 notches biggest one-day percentage gain since may 18, 20…
RE
04:04pIMF slashes U.S. growth forecast, sees 'narrowing path' to avoid recession
RE
04:02pGoldman sachs group inc will cover travel expenses for u.s. empl…
RE
04:02pGoldman will also cover travel expenses for employees seeking ge…
RE
04:02pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 6.46%, the dow added 5.…
RE
04:00pWall Street posts big gains to end strong week
RE
04:00pApple inc will not challenge outcome of unionization vote at mar…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Occidental Petroleum, Caterpillar, XPeng, Prog..
2Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
3Indonesian palm oil farmers call for removal of local sales rules
4Wall St rallies as traders dial back rate-hike bets
5Analysis: Up-ended global LNG markets deepen Australia's power woes

HOT NEWS