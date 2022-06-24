Wall Street posts big gains to end strong week

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* All 11 major S&P 500 sectors higher
* Bank stocks rally after clearing Fed's stress test
* FedEx jumps after strong forecast
June 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes jumped
sharply on Friday in a broad rally as signs of slowing economic
growth and a recent pullback in commodity prices tempered
expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans.
All 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher.
Financial markets have been roiled on worries that rapid
rate hikes by the Fed to rein in 40-year-high inflation could
cause a recession. Investors have been gauging when the market
might hit its bottom after the benchmark S&P 500 earlier
this month recorded a 20% drop from its January closing peak,
confirming the common definition of a bear market.
"Some of the moves, the sellers just get exhausted so you
don’t have as much capital moving out," said Shawn Cruz, head
trading strategist at TD Ameritrade.
"This might be a little bit of a relief rally," Cruz said.
"But I think I would not encourage anyone to start going in with
both hands at the moment, because we have seen this repeatedly
where these things can reverse themselves pretty quickly."
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 116.98 points, or 3.08%, to end at 3,912.71
points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 380.21 points,
or 3.38%, to 11,612.40. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 839.93 points, or 2.70%, to 31,505.59.
U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a record low in June, but
Americans saw a marginal improvement in the outlook for
inflation, a survey showed on Friday. Data on Thursday pointed
to slowing U.S. business activity in June.
Helping ease inflation fears was a sharp drop in commodity
prices this week. The Refinitiv/CoreCommodity Index,
which measures prices for energy, agriculture, metals and other
commodities, fell to a roughly two-month low on Thursday after
hitting a multi-year peak earlier in June.
Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the benchmark
rate to rise to about 3.5% by March, down from expectations last
week that it would increase to around 4%.
"The expectation of future rate hikes coming down is part of
the equation that makes today’s equity market so strong," said
Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in
Charlottesville, Virginia.
Bank stocks rallied after the Fed's annual "stress test"
exercise showed that the lenders have enough capital to weather
a severe economic downturn.
In company news, FedEx Corp shares jumped after the
parcel delivery company issued a stronger-than-expected
full-year profit forecast.
