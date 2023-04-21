STORY: Major U.S. stock indexes ended with fractional gains on Friday as investors looked ahead to a massive week of corporate earnings.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed up by less than a tenth of a percent, while the Nasdaq gained just over a tenth of a percent.

"We're not really driving anywhere when it comes to the stock market today..."

Adam Phillips is Managing Director of Portfolios Strategy at EP Wealth Advisors.

"It's been a very quiet session. Volume has been low the last few days and so I think that's what we're seeing again today. [FLASH] In the last several weeks here, the market's had a pretty impressive run, showing some resilience here in spite of the banking issues. And so I think everyone's really just catching their breath right now."

The benchmark S&P has been generally stable through the early stages of a first-quarter earnings season that investors expect to show tepid results. Next week will see a flood of reports, including from megacap tech companies Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon.

Amazon shares rose 3% on Friday after a research firm predicted the online retailer's business in North America would beat Wall Street's estimates.

And there were other notable movers - including Procter & Gamble. Its shares rose 3.5% as customers kept buying its products - which include Tide detergent and Crest toothpaste - despite repeated price hikes, helping the company boost its sales forecast and third-quarter margins.

And shares of HCA Healthcare jumped about 4% after the hospital operator lifted forecasts for 2023. Its report boosted shares of other hospital operators.