Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street pulls back, Treasury yields inch lower as eyes turn to Fed, earnings

04/06/2021 | 04:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground, pulling back from the prior session's record closing highs and Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday as investors trained their focus on the approaching earnings season and the Federal Reserve's economic outlook.

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed in the red, led by the blue-chip Dow, which notched an all-time closing high on Monday.

"It's a normal follow-on to a strong day," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. "The market is catching its breath from the job number and a strong day like yesterday, which reflected a high in the market."

Indeed, Friday's blockbuster U.S. jobs report was followed on Monday by PMI data showing the services sector's fastest expansion on record. This was followed by a PMI report from China that confirmed activity in its services sector is accelerating.

The market often takes a breath as earnings season draws near, a first-quarter results will be significant, marking the anniversary of the coronavirus outbreak.

"How the market digests those first year-over-year comps remains to be seen," Keator added. "Generally speaking, it's understandable to have a positive outlook based on a significant amount of pent-up demand."

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its last monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and market participants will parse it for any changes to the central bank's economic outlook.

"The market is going to be dissecting (Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome) Powell's comments to see if there's anything embedded in them that might reflect a change in policy," Keator said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.95 points, or 0.29%, to 33,430.24, the S&P 500 lost 3.97 points, or 0.10%, to 4,073.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.21 points, or 0.05%, to 13,698.38.

European stocks closed at a record high, having recovered all pandemic-related losses as investors bet on a speedy global economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.70% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.18%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.61%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.7% higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.30%.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped, with 5-year notes leading the decline, on investor views that market pricing based on an earlier-than-expected tightening by the Fed was too aggressive.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 18/32 in price to yield 1.6578%, from 1.72% late on Monday.

The 30-year bond last rose 28/32 in price to yield 2.3199%, from 2.363% late on Monday.

The dollar slipped to a two-week low against a basket of world currencies, with traders taking advantage of its strong March performance as dropping Treasury yields pressured the greenback.

The dollar index fell 0.78%, with the euro up 0.54% to $1.1875.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.39% versus the greenback at 109.77 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3829, down 0.49% on the day.

Crude oil prices partially rebounded from the previous session's losses, lifted by strong data from the United States and China.

U.S. crude gained 1.16% to settle at $59.33 per barrel, and Brent settled at $62.74 per barrel, up 0.95% on the day.

Gold prices touched their highest level in more than a week, benefiting from the soft dollar and lower Treasury yields.

Spot gold added 0.9% to $1,743.17 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Stephen Culp


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.29% 33430.24 Delayed Quote.9.54%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 13578.45754 Delayed Quote.5.51%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 13698.379978 Delayed Quote.6.34%
NIKKEI 225 -1.30% 29696.63 Real-time Quote.9.64%
S&P 500 -0.10% 4073.94 Delayed Quote.7.02%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.70% 435.26 Delayed Quote.8.32%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31pCanadian province Saskatchewan sees bigger, C$2.6-bln deficit to fight pandemic
RE
04:30pHalliburton's CEO earned $10 million more in 2020, despite pledge to cut pay
RE
04:30pHalliburton's CEO earned $10 mln more in 2020, despite pledge to cut pay
RE
04:29pSaudi cabinet authorizes minister to negotiate with singapore regarding a draft memorandum of understanding in field of energy -statement
RE
04:27pCanadian province Saskatchewan sees bigger, C$2.6-bln deficit to fight pandemic
RE
04:26pWall Street pulls back, Treasury yields inch lower as eyes turn to Fed, earnings
RE
04:26pSelf-driving sensor startup Innoviz's shares rise on public debut
RE
04:21pGoogle AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - email
RE
04:09pS&P 500 slips but closes near record level
RE
04:09pS&P 500 slips but closes near record level
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Wall Street pulls back, Treasury yields inch lower as eyes turn to Fed, earnings
3NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
4WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : What Is Archegos and How Did It Rattle the Stock Market? -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ