Wall Street rallies after BofA results, UK reversal

10/17/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
STORY: U.S. stocks surged on Monday, after the United Kingdom reversed course on its economic plan and following results from Bank of America - the latest U.S. company to post solid quarterly earnings.

The Dow added more than 500 points to close up almost 2%. The S&P 500 rose more than 2.6% and the Nasdaq soared 3.4% higher.

Britain named Jeremy Hunt the country's new finance minister, and he immediately scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's fiscal measures which had unnerved markets in recent weeks.

Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director at U.S. Bancorp, said it was the historic policy U-turn that boosted investor confidence.

"We're seeing much better returns today in stocks and we're seeing rates move lower and a lot of that, in our view, is really due to the change in tax policy in the United Kingdom government. The repeal of tax cuts, of stimulus measures, which had really pushed their bond yields much higher and pushed our bond yields much higher is now seeing some unwinding today. So we're seeing a weaker U.S. dollar, lower interest rates, slightly lower interest rates here in the U.S. and that's putting a bit more of a bid under our market."

Shares of Bank of America jumped 6%, leading a rally among the big lenders after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in profit, with its new loans benefiting from rising interest rates in the quarter.

Fellow financial firm Bank of NY Mellon also benefited from higher interest rates. Shares also climbed.

Shares of Goldman Sachs, which will post results on Tuesday, also rose following reports of a major reorganization to combine its biggest businesses into three divisions with its investment banking and trading businesses being merged into a single unit.

Major megacap growth stocks like Apple, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Tesla all rallied. Shares of Netflix also soared ahead of its earnings report on Tuesday.


