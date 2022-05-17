Wall Street rallies, led by Tesla and other growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Walmart slides after cutting earnings forecast
* April retail sales rise in line with estimates
* Indexes: S&P 500 +1.27%, Nasdaq +1.76%, Dow +0.74%
May 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Tuesday, lifted by
Apple, Tesla and other megacap growth stocks after strong retail
sales in April eased worries about slowing economic growth.
Ten of the 11 major S&P sector indexes advanced, with
financials, materials and technology
each up over 2%.
Investors were cheered by data showing U.S. retail sales
increased 0.9% in April as consumers bought motor vehicles amid
an improvement in supply and frequented restaurants.
Recently punished shares of Microsoft Corp, Apple
Inc, Tesla Inc and Amazon gained
between 1.3% and 4.4%, lifting the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
Tuesday's broad rally followed weeks of selling on the U.S.
stock market that last week saw the S&P 500 sink to its lowest
level since March 2021.
"The largest pockets of stocks that investors tend to buy
have been essentially beaten up. They're either in correction or
bear market territory," said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment
officer of Defiance ETF. "I think investors are looking at these
opportunities to buy on the dip, and I suspect that today is a
good day to do that."
The S&P 500 Banks index jumped 3.1%, with Citigroup
climbing 7.9% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
disclosed a nearly $3 billion investment in the U.S.
lender.
Another set of economic data showed industrial production
accelerated 1.1% last month, higher than estimates of 0.5%, and
faster than a 0.9% advance in March.
"This is consistent with continued economic growth in the
second quarter and not a recession underway," said Bill Adams,
chief economist for Comerica Bank in Dallas.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will "keep pushing" to tighten U.S.
monetary policy until it is clear inflation is declining, Fed
Chair Jerome Powell said at an event on Tuesday.
Traders are pricing in an 85% chance of a 50-basis point
rate hike in June.
In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was up 1.27% at 4,059.02
points.
The Nasdaq gained 1.76% to 11,868.20 points, while Dow Jones
Industrial Average was up 0.74% at 32,461.93 points.
Walmart Inc tumbled about 11% after the retail giant
cut its annual profit forecast, signaling a bigger hit to
margins.
Retailers Costco, Target and Dollar Tree
fell between 0.9% and 2.1%.
United Airlines Holdings Inc gained 7.3% after the
carrier lifted its current-quarter revenue forecast, boosting
shares of Delta Air, American Airlines and
Spirit Airlines.
A positive first-quarter earnings season has been
overshadowed by worries about the conflict in Ukraine, soaring
inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and aggressive policy
tightening by central banks.
The S&P 500 is down about 15% so far in 2022, and the Nasdaq
is off 24%, hit by tumbling growth stocks.
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks jumped on hopes that China will
ease its crackdown on the technology sector.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
3.58-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.15-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 30 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 108 new lows.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru, and
Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
and Lisa Shumaker)