Wall Street rallies on hopes of less aggressive Fed

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
Some Fed officials show desire to slow down hikes -WSJ
*
Twitter, Meta fall after Snap's ad warning
*
AmEx, Verizon Communications fall after earnings
*
Dow up 2.13%, S&P 500 up 2.03%, Nasdaq up 1.87%
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on
Friday after a report said the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely
debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December, raising
hopes the central bank may be ready to adopt a less aggressive
policy stance.
Some Fed officials have begun sounding out their desire to
slow down the pace of increases soon, according to the Wall
Street Journal, and how to signal plans to approve a smaller
increase in December.
San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly echoed
that sentiment and said it's time to start talking about slowing
the pace of the hikes in borrowing costs and doing so should
avoid sending the economy into an "unforced downturn" by hiking
interest rates too sharply.
"It has an outsized influence because it is so anxious at
the moment, the market is attaching itself to any headline that
it sees, positive or negative, and then it will react in such a
way," said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital
Advisors in Boca Raton, Florida.
Daly's statement on the possible slowdown is being
interpreted as a positive headline, so the market is taking off,
he added.
Analysts widely expect the Fed to hike rates by 75 basis
points for a fourth straight meeting in November. Equities have
been under pressure this year as the central bank has embarked
on an aggressive rate hike path as it attempts to reign in
stubbornly high inflation, increasing worries of a policy error
that will send the economy into a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 646.73 points,
or 2.13%, to 30,980.32, the S&P 500 gained 74.27 points,
or 2.03%, to 3,740.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added
198.82 points, or 1.87%, to 10,813.66.
Each of the three major indexes were on track for their
biggest weekly percentage gains in four months.
The news helped stocks recover from early losses as Snap Inc
plunged 30.07% after posting its slowest quarterly
revenue growth in five years as advertisers cut spending due to
inflation and geopolitical woes.
That weighed on other companies that rely heavily on ad
revenue such as Meta Platforms Inc, down 1.22%, and
Pinterest, off 7.42%.
Also falling after reporting quarterly earnings were
American Express, which fell 2.88% and Verizon
Communications, down 4.58%
American Express said it built bigger provisions to prepare
for potential defaults as an economic downturn looms while
Verizon's profit slid 23% and the carrier missed estimates for
wireless subscriber additions.
Next week will bring earnings from names such as Twitter
, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet and Apple
Inc.
Despite the recent batch of disappointing results,
third-quarter earnings season has so far has been
better-than-feared, with growth expectations for S&P 500
companies at 3.1%, according to Refinitiv data, up from 2.8%
earlier in the week but still well below the 11.1% forecast at
the start of July.
Schlumberger shot up 10.51%, helping to lift the S&P
500 energy sector 2.71%, on reporting a quarterly profit
above expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.84-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 32 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 36 new highs and 285 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Anil
D'Silva, Arun Koyyur, Shounak Dasgupta and Aurora Ellis)