Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street rallies on strong economic data

04/23/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stocks on Wall Street bounced back Friday with a broad rally, driving the S&P 500 to a near record closing high. Spurring investors to buy stocks: strong sales of new homes and the highest reading for factory activity since May 2007.

Independent Advisor Alliance Chief Investment Officer Chris Zacarelli says investors should favor cyclical stocks because earnings are already factored into highly valued tech stocks.

"We just think a lot of that is in the price already, so from an investment point of view, we're definitely looking to put additional dollars working in industrials and financials, and would consider a technology sector more as a 'hold' for us."

The Dow ended the day gaining seven-tenth percent. The S&P 500 tacked on 1%. The Nasdaq rose 1.4%.

For the week, the three indexes gained ground.

Limiting the Dow's gains Friday: American Express. Shares declined 1.9% after the company reported that spending on travel and entertainment on its cards fell by half as customers stayed home.

Kimberly-Clark was the S&P's biggest decliner. The tissue maker's quarterly sales fell as it struggled to repeat the sales surge of the early stage of the pandemic when consumers stockpiled goods.

Shares of Pinterest rose 4%. Credit Suisse raised its price target on the image sharing company. Investors also scooped up tech stocks ahead of earnings reports next week from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pWall Street rallies on strong economic data
RE
05:48pJob portal ZipRecruiter files to go public via direct listing
RE
05:42pCHILE : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Chilesitecoreitem
PU
05:42pCHILE : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Chile; IMF Country Report No. 21/83; April 2, 2021PDF File
PU
05:35pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Rebound -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Up On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pTech Up Ahead Of Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:28pU.S. appeals court denies Dakota Access rehearing request, environmental review to continue
RE
05:26pFinancials Up After Strong New Home-Sales Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:24pS&P Global affirms UK's rating at 'AA/A-1+'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin tumbles below $50,000, other cryptos sink over Biden tax plans
2Strong data lifts stocks after tax scare; oil gains
3Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
4Turkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest
5Bitcoin falls 7% as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ