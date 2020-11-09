Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Wall Street rallies on vaccine trial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 05:44pm EST

Positive news on a COVID-19 vaccine trial injected a jolt of energy into stocks, driving the Dow up more than 800 points Monday as the S&P 500 closed just shy of a record high.

Investors sensed that the recovery from the health crisis was in sight after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said a large scale late-stage trial of their vaccine showed it was more than 90% effective in preventing the new coronavirus.

That news fueled stocks in hard-hit, economically-sensitive sectors such as energy and banks. News of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential elections also was a reassuring confirmation of what investors had been counting on at the end of last week.

The Dow gained nearly 3% Monday. The S&P 500 added more than 1%. But the Nasdaq fell one-and-a-half percent as investors sold off stocks like Amazon that had outperformed during the pandemic.

Victory Capital Management president Mannik Dhillon said the sector rotation will help extend the market rally.

"You see a tremendous shift from growth to value and from large and mega-cap to small. That's the rotation everyone's been waiting for. That part of the market has been forgotten for so long. So if that sentiment continues to drive the performance, I think we can continue to see it."

Companies hardest hit by the travel bans and lockdowns soared. United Airlines jumped 19%. Cruise operator Carnival rose nearly 40%.

But stay-at-home winners declined. Exercise bike maker Peloton skidded 20% and Zoom Video fell 17%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.95% 29157.97 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
NASDAQ 100 -2.16% 11830.385141 Delayed Quote.38.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.53% 11713.782528 Delayed Quote.32.57%
S&P 500 1.17% 3550.5 Delayed Quote.8.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
05:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rallies on vaccine trial results
RE
05:28pADRs Mostly Rise In New York Trading; BP Jumps 15.6%
DJ
05:06pWall Street rallies on coronavirus vaccine trial results
RE
05:06pDow Surges to Highest Level Since February on Vaccine Results, Biden Win
DJ
04:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P and Dow advance, Treasury yields soar on potential vaccine
RE
04:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Higher on Vaccine Results, Biden Win
DJ
04:05pTSX rises 1.28% to 16,491.60
RE
04:03pDow industrials, russell 2000 notch biggest one-day percentage gain since june 5
RE
03:13pDow Surges to Intraday Record on Vaccine Results, Biden Win
DJ
01:36pDow Surges to Intraday Record on Vaccine Results, Biden Win
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Vaccine news catapults investors' economic-recovery bets
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
4MODERNA, INC. : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5SoftBank's Vision Fund back to black even as some of Son's tech bets sting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group