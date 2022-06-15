Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

* Fed announces biggest rate hike since 1994
* Powell: does not expect 75 bps to be the norm
* S&P 500 snaps five-session losing streak
NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on
Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy
announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates
to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising
inflation without sparking a recession.
The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by
three-quarters of a percentage point, its biggest rate hike
since 1994, and projected a slowing economy and rising
unemployment in the months to come.
Equities were volatile after the announcement, before
decidedly turning higher after Chair Jerome Powell said in his
press conference that either 50 basis points or 75 basis points
were most likely at the next meeting in July but that he did not
expect hikes of 75 basis points to be common.
"Once the Fed chairman said that there could be a similar 75
basis point increase at the next meeting, that's when the market
rose," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA
Research in New York.
"It is sort of a vote of confidence that the Fed is finally
awake to the inflation problem and is willing to take a more
aggressive stance."
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 52.77 points, or 1.41%, to end at 3,788.25 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 269.40 points, or
2.49%, to 11,097.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 289.39 points, or 0.95%, to 30,654.22.
Investors had quickly raised their expectations that the
central bank would hike rates by 75 basis points (bps) over the
past several days following a stronger than expected reading of
consumer prices on Friday. It had previously been widely
anticipated the Fed would announce a raise of 50 bps, a rapid
swing in expectations that has triggered a violent selloff
across world markets.
Fueling the expectation for a larger hike were forecasts
changes by analysts at major banks, including those at JP Morgan
and Goldman Sachs, which both projected a 75 bps rate hike by
the Fed. Investors have since rushed to reprice their bets.
Growing worries about surging inflation, higher borrowing
costs, slowing economic growth and corporate earnings have kept
equities under pressure for most of the year.
On Monday, the benchmark S&P 500 marked a more than
20% decline from its most recent record closing high, confirming
a bear market began on Jan. 3, according to a commonly used
definition.
Earlier economic data on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales
unexpectedly fell 0.3% in May as motor vehicle purchases
declined amid shortages and record high gasoline prices pulled
spending away from other goods, well short of expectations
calling for a 0.2% rise.
"Most of the incremental data points have been negative,
even this morning the retail sales numbers were soft so just in
the last four business days you’ve had a number of negative
economic numbers," said Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist,
F.L.Putnam Investment Management in Wellesley, Massachusetts.
Among individual stocks, Citigroup rose as one of the
best performers on the S&P 500 banks index, while Nucor
Corp advanced after it forecast upbeat current-quarter
profit on strong steel demand.
Boeing Co surged after China Southern Airlines Co Ltd
conducted test flights with a 737 MAX plane for the
first time since March, in a sign the jet's return in China
could be nearing as demand rebounds.
(Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Aurora Ellis)