Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street rebounds ahead of tech earnings, upbeat data helps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 01:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained ground on Thursday as investors piled into technology heavyweights ahead of their earnings reports, while upbeat economic data calmed worries about surging coronavirus cases.

The rebound from a more than 3% slide in Wall Street's major indexes in the previous session underscored the heightened market volatility ahead of the presidential election next week.

"The market is just digesting yesterday's action and looking forward to the big tech earnings tonight," said Clark Kendall, chief executive officer of Kendall Capital in Rockville, Maryland.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc, which have seen a surge in demand for their products and services from people staying at home, rose between 1.5% and 3.4% ahead of their results after the closing bell.

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, which will also report later in the day, jumped about 5% and 7%, respectively, as Pinterest Inc forecast a rebound in ad spending. Shares of the image-sharing company soared more than 28%.

The NYSE FANG+TM Index jumped 2.4%. Communication services, materials and technology rose the most among major S&P sectors.

Sentiment also got a boost from data that showed the U.S. economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter as the government poured out more than $3 trillion worth of pandemic raid. A separate report showed weekly unemployment claims fell last week.

"It's positive data, but it's a little bit backward looking because you have COVID-19 cases on the rise again which doesn't really send a strong signal about the fourth quarter," said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management in New York.

The CBOE volatility index has surged to a 15-week high this week due to lack of fiscal stimulus, while the White House coronavirus task force urged for aggressive measures to curb the pandemic.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden holds a comfortable lead over President Donald Trump in national polls, but the race in battleground states that will likely decide the election are tighter than the national surveys.

At 12:41 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.39 points, or 0.37% to 26,619.34 and the S&P 500 gained 31.70 points, or 0.97% to 3,302.73. The Nasdaq Composite gained 157.39 points, or 1.43% to 11,162.26.

Coach owner Tapestry Inc climbed 4% as it beat quarterly profit estimates and forecast growth for the year as demand for luxury handbags and apparel rebounds in China from pandemic lows.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.5-to-1 ratio and by a 1.3-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted four new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 36 new highs and 73 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

By Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.76% 1567.265 Delayed Quote.12.80%
APPLE INC. 4.20% 115.855 Delayed Quote.51.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 26662.44 Delayed Quote.-7.07%
FACEBOOK INC 5.29% 281.58 Delayed Quote.30.41%
NASDAQ 100 2.10% 11372.529622 Delayed Quote.32.82%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.76% 11194.595456 Delayed Quote.27.40%
PINTEREST, INC. 29.17% 63.7 Delayed Quote.164.22%
S&P 500 1.21% 3310.23 Delayed Quote.1.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pU.S. GDP Rose 33.1% in 3Q -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:50pMPSC'S WINTER ENERGY OUTLOOK : Overall energy demand expected to remain lower in Michigan amid COVID-19 pandemic while fuel usage for home heating increases
PU
01:49pCanada privacy agency raps mall owner for illegally collecting shoppers' personal data
RE
01:38pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 227,045 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
01:38pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 227,045 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 225,985 in previous report on oct. 28
RE
01:38pWTO Is Poised to Pick Its First Female Leader -- Update
DJ
01:35pRoyal Caribbean sails further off course, posts rare negative revenue
RE
01:33pECB eyes more bond buys, cheap loans in December as pandemic hits
RE
01:31pBrazil's central govt posts $13.2 bln primary budget deficit in Sept -treasury
RE
01:30pWall Street rebounds ahead of tech earnings, upbeat data helps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
4U.S. economy posts record growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group