Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street rebounds as market eyes tech results, strong U.S. data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the technology heavyweights rallying ahead of major earnings reports and upbeat domestic economic data calming investor jitters about surging coronavirus cases.

The rebound came after a more than 3% slide a day earlier in Wall Street's main indexes, underscoring heightened market volatility ahead of the presidential election next week and growing fears of another COVID slowdown.

Stocks rallied as investors anticipated strong results from a line-up of the biggest names in the U.S. corporate universe - Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc - due after market close.

"The earnings season so far has resulted in significant positive earnings surprises," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "We think that's helping to fuel today's rally in anticipation of positive surprises from these companies."

Tech companies have seen demand surge for their products and services from people stuck at home during the pandemic. Better-than-expected earnings from Pinterest Inc, which forecast a rebound in ad spending, helped spur the rally. Shares of the image-sharing company soared more than 26.9%.

Amazon's third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates as the pandemic pushed more people to shop online for groceries and other essential items on its platform. Net sales rose to $96.15 billion from $69.98 billion a year earlier.

Alphabet reported revenue rose to $46.17 billion from $40.5 billion a year earlier as the company returned to sales growth in the third quarter as businesses initially hobbled by COVID resumed advertising.

Alphabet rose 7.9% after the bell but Amazon shares fell.

The NYSE FANG+TM Index closed 3.85% higher. Communication services, materials and technology rose the most among major S&P sectors.

Sentiment also got a boost from data showing the U.S. economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter after the government poured out more than $3 trillion of pandemic aid. A separate report showed weekly unemployment claims fell last week.

"It's positive data, but it's a little bit backward looking because you have COVID-19 cases on the rise again which doesn't really send a strong signal about the fourth quarter," said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management in New York.

The CBOE volatility index surged to a 15-week high this week due to lack of fiscal stimulus, while the White House coronavirus task force urged for aggressive measures to curb the pandemic.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden holds a comfortable lead over President Donald Trump in national polls, but the race in battleground states that will likely decide the election are tighter than the national surveys.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 139.16 points, or 0.52%, to 26,659.11. The S&P 500 gained 39.08 points, or 1.19%, to 3,310.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 180.73 points, or 1.64%, to 11,185.59.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.74 billion shares.

Moderna Inc, the largest gainer on the Nasdaq 100, rose 8.4%. The company said it was on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine next month, offering the clearest timeline yet for when the world will know whether it is effective.

Coach owner Tapestry Inc climbed 4% as it beat quarterly profit estimates and forecast growth for the year as demand for luxury handbags and apparel rebounded in China from pandemic lows.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.88-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.89-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 26 new highs and 78 new lows.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Medha Singh, Shivani Kumaresan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio, Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

By Herbert Lash


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.05% 1556.88 Delayed Quote.12.80%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.52% 3211.01 Delayed Quote.71.16%
APPLE INC. 3.71% 115.32 Delayed Quote.51.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 26659.11 Delayed Quote.-7.07%
FACEBOOK INC 4.92% 280.83 Delayed Quote.30.41%
MODERNA, INC. 8.43% 71.28 Delayed Quote.236.09%
NASDAQ 100 1.87% 11350.743252 Delayed Quote.32.82%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.64% 11185.592838 Delayed Quote.27.40%
PINTEREST, INC. 26.92% 62.51 Delayed Quote.164.22%
S&P 500 1.19% 3310.11 Delayed Quote.1.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02pRushed discussion before Huawei CFO's detention missed potential violations, border official says
RE
05:00pBets on Biden-Led Stimulus Fuel Outperformance by Small Stocks -- Update
DJ
04:59pMexican oil regulator flags Pemex's 'worrying' performance this year
RE
04:59pFacebook warns of tough 2021 as pandemic boosts ad revenue
RE
04:58pStocks rally to pare weekly loss; oil falls further
RE
04:53pCanada's attempt to get part of Huawei CFO's case against U.S. extradition denied
RE
04:50pAlphabet cfo says expects a moderate decline in q4 sales and marketing expenses- conf call
RE
04:50pWall Street rebounds as market eyes tech results, strong U.S. data
RE
04:48pAlphabet cfo says signs user behavior returning to normalized levels - conf call
RE
04:48pIKEA opens pilot second-hand store in Sweden
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
4U.S. economy posts record growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group