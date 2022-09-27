Wall Street rebounds, sterling steadies after tumble

(Updates to U.S. market open)
*
U.S. equity indexes regain ground, up 1-2%
*
Dollar eases from 20-year highs reached Monday
*
Oil rallies nearly 2% from Monday's nine-month lows
Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher and
sterling bounced from this week's record lows against the dollar
on Tuesday as investors took stock after recent sharp market
moves.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500
and the Nasdaq Composite added between 1% and 2% after
Wall Street fell deeper into a bear market in the previous
session. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields ticked up
from Monday's 12-year high and the dollar eased from 20-year
highs on a basket of currencies.
Markets are wary about the pace of U.S. interest rate rises
to calm inflation, a concern which has hurt risky assets and
boosted the U.S. currency.
"U.S. rate expectations have increased fairly
significantly," said Andrew Hardy, investment manager at
Momentum Global Investment Management, but he added that
"there's a huge amount of bearishness already priced into
markets."
Markets are seeing a 74% probability of a further 75 basis
points move at the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in
November.
The Fed will need to raise interest rates by at least
another percentage point this year, Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he
has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's
hardening resolve to quash too-high inflation.
Other central bank speakers due on Tuesday include Fed Chair
Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine
Lagarde.
"Central bankers have been walking a tightrope trying to
curb inflation while attempting to limit recessionary risks,"
Bank of America strategists wrote in a note released Tuesday.
"However, their recent tone and 'jumbo' rate hikes have
reinforced that the foremost priority is controlling inflation,
even at the potential cost of a recession."
POUND CRASH
Sterling collapsed to a record low $1.0327 on
Monday on concern over the funding of recently announced UK tax
cuts, which come on top of huge energy subsidies.
But the pound recovered from that low to $1.0782 on Tuesday,
up 0.84%, after the Bank of England said late on Monday it would
not hesitate to change interest rates and was monitoring markets
"very closely".
Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill was expected to
speak on a panel later on Tuesday.
The pound has suffered "a build-up in negative sentiment
which we believe has room to unwind," said Chris Teschmacher,
multi-asset fund manager at Legal & General Investment
Management, adding that the asset manager was taking a "moderate
positive view" on sterling versus the euro.
LGIM would likely add to its position on any further falls
in the pound, as this "would only make support from the
government or Bank of England more likely", Teschmacher added.
The yield on five-year gilts rose as much as 100
basis points in two trading days, but was flat in midday trading
Tuesday.
Spillover from Britain kept other assets on edge.
Bond selling in Japan pushed yields up to the Bank of
Japan's ceiling and prompted more unscheduled buying from the
central bank in response.
The German 10-year bond yield briefly hit a new
nearly 11-year high of 2.142% before easing.
Ten-year U.S. bond yields gained 1.8 basis
points to 3.898 from the U.S. close after reaching a high on
Monday of 3.933%.
The MSCI world equity index was flat after
hitting its lowest since Nov 2020 on Monday. European stocks
gained 0.6% and Britain's FTSE was steady.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia shares outside Japan
hit a fresh two-year low before gaining 0.3%.
Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5%.
The dollar index was flat on Tuesday, after touching
$114.58 on Monday, its strongest since May 2002.
The euro was up 0.2% after hitting a 20-year low a
day ago.
Oil rallied after plunging to nine-month lows in the
previous session, helped by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and by a slight softening in the
U.S. dollar.
U.S. crude rose 1.94% to $78.20 per barrel and Brent
was at $85.68, up 1.93% on the day.
Dutch and British gas prices rose
on news that the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe
had suffered damage, raising concerns over the security of the
bloc’s energy infrastructure and making a swift resumption in
flows through the pipeline even less likely.
Gold, which hit a 2-1/2 year low on Monday, rose
around 1% to $1,636 an ounce.
Bitcoin broke above $20,000 for the first time in
about a week, as cryptocurrencies bounced, along with other
risk-sensitive assets.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Carolyn Cohn in
London; Additional reporting by Xie Yu in Hong Kong; editing by
Jonathan Oatis)