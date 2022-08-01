Wall Street recedes after biggest month since 2020

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* U.S. manufacturing sector slows modestly
* PerkinElmer rises on $2.45 billion divestment
* Indexes: S&P 500 -0.58%, Nasdaq -0.52%, Dow -0.36%
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Monday, with declines
in energy companies weighing against gains in Boeing as
investors digested the U.S. stock market's biggest monthly gains
in two years.
Stocks gave up some of a strong rally from last week that
was driven by bets the Federal Reserve may not be as aggressive
with interest rate hikes as some had feared.
Also helped by stronger-than-expected second-quarter
results, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in July posted their biggest
monthly percentage gains since 2020.
Some investors on Monday became more cautious in the wake of
that recent rally.
"There are still a lot of questions about whether we are
really out of the woods economically, and we probably aren't,"
said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments
in Atlanta. "We're not even close on the (economic) effects of
the Fed raising interest rates."
The Federal Reserve says it aims to tame inflation and cool
down demand with the interest rate hikes, but some investors and
analysts worry that its aggressive moves could drive up
unemployment and cripple the economy.
U.S. manufacturing activity slowed-less-than-expected in
July, with signs that supply constraints are easing, a report
showed.
That data came on the heels of surveys indicating factories
across Asia and Europe struggled for momentum in July as
flagging global demand and China's strict COVID-19 curbs slowed
production.
Oil prices fell on demand concerns, which in turn weighed on
the energy sector. The S&P 500 energy index tumbled 3%
and was the deepest decliner among 11 sectors.
The factory activity data will be followed by the monthly
U.S. jobs report on Friday, which will be parsed for clues about
the Fed's next moves in its fight against decades-high
inflation.
The U.S. central bank has raised interest rates by 2.25
percentage points so far this year and has vowed to be
data-driven in its approach toward future hikes.
Boeing Co gained about 6% after Reuters reported the
U.S. aviation regulator approved the planemaker's inspection and
modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners.
Wall Street has fallen in 2022, however the earnings season
has showed companies were far more resilient in the second
quarter than estimated. Of 283 S&P 500 companies that have
reported results, 78% have topped profit estimates, as per
Refinitiv data. The long-term average is 66%.
At 1:52 PM ET, the S&P 500 was down 0.58% at 4,106.36
points.
The Nasdaq declined 0.52% to 12,325.94 points, while the Dow
Jones Industrial Average was down 0.36% at 32,728.07 points.
Meanwhile, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy
Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday. China warned that its
military would never "sit idly by" if she visited the self-ruled
island claimed by Beijing.
PerkinElmer Inc jumped 6.3% after the medical
diagnostic firm said it will sell some of its businesses along
with the brand name to private equity firm New Mountain Capital
for up to $2.45 billion in cash.
Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500
by a 2.0-to-one ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 5 new highs and 31 new lows; the Nasdaq
recorded 55 new highs and 87 new lows.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh, Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur
Kamdar in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.;
Editing by Aurora Ellis)