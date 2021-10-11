Wall Street rises as Big Tech, financials gain

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday as
growth and financial stocks gained, shrugging off inflation
worries in the run up to third-quarter earnings reports from
later this week.
Mega-caps Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and
Microsoft Corp rose between 0.6% and 1%, with nine of
the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes trading higher.
"Investors see the S&P 500 substantially off its all-time
high and there's no headline to scare them away from buying, so
they're buying like they usually do," said Mike Zigmont, head of
research and trading at Harvest Volatility Management in New
York.
"Today's bullishness is more of a return to the investor
habits that were established after the pandemic sell-off."
The S&P 500 financial sector index rose 0.7%, while
banks added 0.6% ahead of earnings reports from
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday and Bank of America
Corp, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc on
Thursday. Goldman Sachs will report results on Friday.
Analysts expect a 29.6% year-over-year increase in profit
for S&P 500 companies in the third quarter, according to IBES
data from Refinitiv as of Friday, down from 96.3% growth in the
second quarter.
"At the beginning of the year, there was a consensus that
inflation was going to be transitory, it's harder to just keep
saying that now as we're still seeing supply chain log jams that
have not eased up," said Max Gokhman, chief investment officer
at AlphaTrAI.
"The margins are so stretched now for the companies there's
a realistic concern that companies will either not be able to
beat their earnings expectations or will have to guide down for
the next quarter."
Markets were subdued earlier in the day after U.S. oil
rose nearly 3% to a seven-year high, feeding into fears
of higher inflation.
The surging oil prices, however, pushed up the S&P 500
energy sector by 1.2% to its highest since January 2020,
helping the index recover all its pandemic losses.
At 11:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 171.61 points, or 0.49%, at 34,917.86, the S&P 500
was up 18.57 points, or 0.42%, at 4,409.91 and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 72.05 points, or 0.49%, at 14,651.59.
Wall Street's main indexes ended the previous week higher,
with investors still expecting the Federal Reserve to begin
tapering asset purchases later this year.
After data last week showed weaker jobs growth than expected
in September, focus would be on inflation and retail sales
numbers this week, as well as minutes of the Fed's last meeting
that could confirm that a November tapering was discussed.
Among individual stocks, Southwest Airlines Co
slipped 1.3% on a report that it canceled at least 30% of its
scheduled flights on Sunday.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.50-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 40 new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 89 new lows.
U.S. bond markets were shut on Monday on account of a
federal holiday.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Arun Koyyur and Aditya Soni)