Wall Street rises as chipmakers lead tech shares higher

*
Activist investor Elliott Management takes stake in
Salesforce
*
Baker Hughes falls on missing Q4 profit estimates
*
Indexes up: Nasdaq 1.05%, S&P 0.59%, Dow 0.23%
Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday as
gains in shares of chipmakers helped ease pressure on the
battered technology sector at the start of another big week for
corporate earnings.
Investors are eyeing results from Microsoft Corp,
Tesla Inc, IBM and Intel this week to
see how their business are coping with the threat of an economic
slowdown triggered by the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy
tightening.
Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were up in early
trading, with a 1.3% rise in tech stocks making them
the biggest gainers.
Qualcomm Inc and Advanced Micro Devices Inc
climbed 4.5% and 7%, respectively, after Barclays
upgraded their stocks to "overweight" from "equal-weight".
Western Digital Corp jumped 6% on a report that the
memory chipmaker could merge with Japan's Kioxia Holdings.
Those gains helped the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor
Index add 2.9% and hit a one-month high.
"All those names and sectors (chipmakers) in general
just got beat up much more than the market in general overall.
So now in a lot of those names, there's value," said Jimmy Lee,
chief executive officer of Wealth Consulting Group.
"It was a tough year for technology investors. So you're
starting to see investors going back into some of those names.
But instead of across the board, they'll be buying the names
that have a chance to do good this year, even in a choppy
economic environment."
Analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings from S&P 500
companies to fall 2.9%, according to IBES Refinitiv data,
compared with a 1.6% drop at the beginning of the year.
Investors are also awaiting January manufacturing and
fourth-quarter GDP data to assess the impact of the Fed's rate
hikes on the economy.
Although recent data has signaled cooling inflation, a tight
labor market may keep the central bank on its aggressive policy
tightening path until rates rise over 5%, a level backed by most
policymakers.
At 10:04 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 76.08 points, or 0.23%, at 33,451.57, the S&P 500 was
up 23.24 points, or 0.59%, at 3,995.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
was up 117.16 points, or 1.05%, at 11,257.59.
Cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc rose 2.0%
to lead gains among Dow components after activist investor
Elliott Management Corp made a multi-billion-dollar investment
in the company, according to people familiar with the matter.
Baker Hughes Co slid 1.1% on missing fourth-quarter
profit estimates, hit by component shortages and supply chain
disruptions.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.05-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.60-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and no new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and six new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian in
Bengaluru
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Anil D'Silva)