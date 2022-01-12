Wall Street rises as inflation data backs Fed bets

Gerber Kawasaki Founding Partner Hatem Dhiab:

"I think it actually was better than feared. I think everyone expected worse and we got relatively. You know in line or or better numbers and I think that it's it's funny how markets work. "

A retreat in bond yields helped big cap tech stocks extend their rebound this week, but cyclical stocks also rallied.

The Dow rose a modest 38 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq added about a quarter percent.

Healthcare stocks were the biggest drag on the S&P. Biogen shares dropped almost 7% after the U.S. government's Medicare program said it will limit access to its Alzheimer treatment, Aduhelm, to patients who are enrolled in a clinical trial. Shares of Eli Lilly also fell because it is developing similar drugs.

It'll be "remote first" for workers at Robinhood Markets. The online trading platform plans to move a majority of its employees to remote work on a permanent basis. That announcement failed to lift its beleaguered shares.