Wall Street rises on earnings boost from Microsoft, Visa

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Microsoft up on double-digit revenue growth forecast
* Alphabet falls as revenue misses expectations
* Boeing tumbles after it discloses $1.5-bln hit
* Indexes up: Dow 0.85%, S&P 0.80%, Nasdaq 0.50%
April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading on
Wednesday, as strong earnings from Microsoft and Visa lifted
investor spirits dented by concerns around slowing global growth
and a more aggressive monetary policy.
Microsoft Corp gained 5.8% on cloud computing-led
strong revenue growth forecast, while payments network Visa Inc
jumped 8.2% after it predicted revenue to exceed
pre-pandemic levels.
Technology stocks rose 2.1% and led the 11 major
S&P 500 sectors, while communication services fell
2.4% after shares of Google-parent Alphabet fell as
YouTube ad sales slowed and its revenue missed expectations.
"The earnings are okay for now, but that's kind of backward
looking," said Dave Grecsek, managing director in investment
strategy and research at Aspiriant.
"The macro conditions are more forward looking. That is
going to be a heavy burden for companies for the rest of this
year. You are going to have lower growth and higher input costs
and it's a question of how much that's really going to squeeze
earnings."
In the previous session, megacap growth stocks were battered
and the Nasdaq fell to its lowest close since December 2020 as
investors feared higher interest rates, rising inflation,
geopolitical tensions and China's COVID-19 lockdowns will hurt
global growth.
Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc, which publishes
quarterly earnings after market close, fell 2.4% and planemaker
Boeing Co tumbled 7.5% after it disclosed $1.5 billion in
abnormal costs from 777x output halt.
Nearly a third of the companies on the S&P 500 have reported
results this week. Overall, earnings have been better than
expected, with nearly 80% of the 176 companies in the S&P 500
that have reported so far beating Wall Street expectations.
Typically, only 66% of companies beat estimates.
At 12:03 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 280.99 points, or 0.85%, at 33,521.17, the S&P 500
was up 33.45 points, or 0.80%, at 4,208.65, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 62.58 points, or 0.50%, at 12,553.33.
Tesla Inc gained 2.8% after a 12% slump on Tuesday
on concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell
shares to fund his buyout of Twitter Inc.
Toymaker Mattel Inc climbed 11% after a source told
Reuters it was exploring a sale.
Audio streaming platform Spotify Technology SA's U.S.-listed
shares tumbled 11.3% on downbeat current-quarter
revenue forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.29-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a
1.11-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 58 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 627 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Arun Koyyur)