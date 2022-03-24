Wall Street rises on tech boost; NATO summit in focus

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* U.S. business activity rises to eight-month high in March
* Uber surges on deal to list all NYC taxis on its app
* Indexes up: Dow 0.50%, S&P 0.59%, Nasdaq 0.46%
March 24 (Reuters) - Technology stocks on Thursday lifted
Wall Street's main indexes from a sharp fall in the previous
session, while investors closely tracked a meeting of Western
leaders as the Ukraine crisis enters its second month.
Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading,
with energy, technology and materials
gaining the most.
"This is classic buy-the-dip and it's afforded people to add
on to some core positions like Apple, which are good long-term
story, at cheaper prices," said Greg Swenson, founding partner
of Brigg Macadam.
"This is going to continue as long as there's this
geopolitical tensions with the war in Ukraine and then followed
by volatility in oil and gas."
U.S. President Joe Biden took part in a closed-door session
with European allies at a special NATO summit on Thursday amid a
dispute over whether to impose further energy sanctions on
Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of the United States
ramping up pressure on Moscow through sanctions on dozens of
Russian defense companies, hundreds of members of its parliament
and the chief executive of the country's largest bank.
"While the stock market is attempting to recover from its
correction, markets are fundamentally riskier and more uncertain
than before Russia's invasion of Ukraine," said Richard
Saperstein, chief investment officer, Treasury Partners in New
York.
Growth stocks Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc,
Tesla Inc, Meta Platforms and Nvidia Corp
gained between 0.7% and 4.5% to provide the biggest
boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes.
U.S. stocks have climbed in five of the last seven sessions
as investors snapped up beaten-down technology stocks and oil
prices eased from multi-year highs on hopes of progress in the
Ukraine peace talks.
However, Saperstein warned that unprecedented sanctions can
trigger unplanned financial, energy and agricultural shocks,
resulting in market-moving events.
At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 171.20 points, or 0.50%, at 34,529.70, the S&P 500 was
up 26.35 points, or 0.59%, at 4,482.59, and the Nasdaq Composite
was up 63.84 points, or 0.46%, at 13,986.44.
Apple shares were set for eighth consecutive day of gains
after getting hammered earlier this month.
Big banks rose with Wells Fargo up 1.2%. Banks have
underperformed so far this month even as the U.S. central bank
last week raised interest rates for the first time since 2018.
Concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes hampering
economic growth have grown recently with several Federal Reserve
officials talking about bigger rate increases.
Meanwhile, data showed a measure of U.S. business activity
increased to an eight-month high in March, fueled by strong
demand for both goods and services, but Russia's war against
Ukraine hurt sentiment.
Uber Technologies Inc climbed 3.2% after the
ride-hailing firm reached a deal to list all New York City taxis
on its app. Shares of rival Lyft fell 1.7%.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.47-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 16 new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 33 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Vinay Dwivedi and Arun Koyyur)