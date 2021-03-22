Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains

03/22/2021 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People are seen on Wall St. outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent pullback that was sparked by a surge in bond yields, while Tesla shares surged after Cathie Wood's Ark Invest set a three-year price target of $3,000.

Heavyweight Tesla Inc's 5% jump to $690 provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The high-flying $26.6 billion ARK Innovation ETF counts Tesla as its largest holding.

A sharp run-up in Treasury yields since mid-February has dictated the course of equities trading, while weighing on high-flying tech-focused stocks.

"Tech will get a bid if yields moderate and that'll probably be the theme for the next couple of months," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York.

"Toward the end of the year, value and cyclicals will reemerge, and make new highs once again."

Russell 2000 Growth, which consists largely of technology stocks, added about 0.7%; while its value counterpart, which focuses on economy-linked financial and energy stocks, dropped about 0.3%.

The Nasdaq climbed about 0.8% to start the week as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.688% from a near 14-month high. The index is still down more than 6% from its Feb. 12 record close.

The S&P 500 and the Dow, however, clinched all-time highs as early as last week on bets that stimulus and vaccine rollouts would lead to a strong rebound in the U.S. economy.

Kansas City Southern jumped about 17% after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd agreed to acquire the railroad operator in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

At 09:58 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.01 points, or 0.13% , to 32,671.98, the S&P 500 gained 16.37 points, or 0.42 %, to 3,929.47 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 109.31 points, or 0.83 %, to 13,324.54.

Bank stocks, which have enjoyed a rally on brightening economic prospects, dropped about 1%.

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF sank about 18% as President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.2-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 27 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 32657.89 Delayed Quote.6.60%
NASDAQ 100 1.08% 13007.217365 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.65% 13300.212676 Delayed Quote.2.54%
S&P 500 0.37% 3927.88 Delayed Quote.4.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27aWall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains
RE
10:27aU.S. Home Sales Fell 6.6% Last Month as Supply Remained Tight
DJ
10:25aIndia market regulator tightens rules for exchange disruptions
RE
10:24aTwo Lazard-backed SPACs aim to raise $500 million in IPOs
RE
10:21aWall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains
RE
10:17aRussia says clinical trials for one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine are complete
RE
10:14aBritain probes publisher Penguin's $2.2 billion Simon & Schuster deal
RE
10:08aCanadian dollar steadies as oil pullback loses some steam
RE
10:05aMediSked and CQL Partner to Advance the Internationally Recognized PORTAL Data System
SE
10:05aONE YEAR OF THE PEPP : many achievements but no room for complacency
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Global equities stall, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ