Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks mixed, Treasuries gain

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.12 points, or 0.34%, to 36,282.99, the S&P 500 gained 3.5 points, or 0.07%, to 4,704.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.13 points, or 0.03%, to 15,104.30.

Stocks fell sharply in Asia and Europe too after Wall Street's technology-heavy Nasdaq index plunged more than 3% on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 1.7530%, the highest since March 2021, and were last up slightly on the day to 1.7281%. U.S. 2-year yields, which track near-term rate expectations, rose to the highest since early March 2020, the start of the global spread of COVID-19, at 0.8796%.

Minutes from the Fed's December meeting had shown that a tight jobs market and unrelenting inflation could require the U.S. central bank to raise rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings.

Adding to the worries on Thursday was data from the U.S. Labor Department showing an increase in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week, and the Institute for Supply Management noting that non-manufacturing activity fell in December.

Investors will now look ahead to a key U.S. jobs report on Friday, which will follow new euro zone inflation data that the European Central Bank will watch closely.

Global money markets are now pricing in three full Fed interest rate hikes in 2022, with the first expected as early as March. [/FRX]

Treasury yields rose along the curve on Thursday, as traders narrowed the odds on an early hike and prepared for the possibility of the Fed cutting its bond holdings.

The dollar took a breather in its climb towards a 14-month high, after riding the tailwind of the Fed minutes. The dollar index last gained 0.074%, with the euro down 0.19% at $1.1292.

Cryptocurrencies were among the hardest hit in the overnight market selloff, with bitcoin falling more than 5%. It last traded at around $43,291, down 0.33% on the day.

Gold prices slid to a one-week low as the Fed minutes boosted alternative safe havens such as the dollar and Treasury yields.

Spot gold dropped 1.1% to $1,788.86 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 1.87% to $1,790.40 an ounce.

In commodity markets, oil prices rose sharply, extending a rally from the previous session, on escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya.

U.S. crude rose 1.72% to $79.19 per barrel and Brent was at $81.77, up 1.2% on the day.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by John Stonestreet and Lisa Shumaker)

By Lawrence Delevingne