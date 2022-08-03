Wall Street's 'fear gauge' in limbo as big investors keep shunning stocks

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s most closely
watched gauge of market anxiety shows expectations of choppy
trading ahead despite a recent snapback in U.S. stocks, though
institutional investors' low exposure to equities may help curb
gyrations.
The Cboe Volatility Index, an options-based indicator
that reflects demand for protection against drops in the stock
market, recently stood at 23, following a sharp rally in stocks
that has taken the S&P 500 index up 12% from its mid-June
low on expectations that the Federal Reserve may be less hawkish
than anticipated in its fight against inflation.
VIX readings above 20 are generally associated with an
elevated sense of investor anxiety about the near-term outlook
for stocks, while readings north of 30 or 35 point to acute
fear.
The VIX is well above its long-term median of 17.7,
signaling continued unease about the longer-term outlook for
stocks. Still, it is down from its year high of almost 40 and
has oscillated between 20 and 30 for six weeks, its longest time
within that 10-point range in a year-and-a-half.
Meanwhile, the VVIX index - a gauge of expected
swings in the fear index, slumped to a three-year low earlier
this week, signaling investors do not expect sharp swings in
either direction from the VIX.
"There is just less of a concern of an outlier kind of move
in the market," said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives
strategy at Susquehanna International Group.
The lowered expectations for extreme volatility come as
investors assess whether stocks can sustain a rally in which the
S&P 500 in July notched its best one-month percentage gain since
November 2020. The July rally followed stocks' worst first half
of the year since 1970.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Tuesday pushed back
on expectations of a so-called dovish pivot from the Fed, saying
that the central bank’s fight against inflation was "nowhere
near" done, and data on U.S. employment on Friday and consumer
prices next week could bolster the case for Fed hawkishness.
Meanwhile, several Wall Street banks have cast a skeptical
eye on the recent rebound in stocks and warned of more downside
ahead.
"We view this as a bear market rally," wrote Savita
Subramanian, equity and quant strategist at BofA Global Research
in a report, noting that such rebounds have occurred an average
of 1.5 times per bear market since 1929. The bank has a year-end
target of 3,600 on the S&P 500, about 14% below current levels.
LOW EXPOSURE
One factor that could help dampen market volatility in
coming months is limited exposure to stocks among institutional
investors, who earlier this year raced to cut their stock
allocations as the Fed ramped up expectations that it will fight
inflation with market-bruising interest rate hikes.
Despite the recent bounce, big investors' exposure to stocks
remains low. Equity positioning for both discretionary and
systematic investors remains in the 12th percentile of its range
since January 2010, according to a July 29 note by Deutsche Bank
analysts.
"Institutional positioning in equities is at the low end of
its historical range," said Anand Omprakash, head of derivatives
and quantitative strategy at Elevation Securities. "You have a
situation where the catalyst for an explosive equity crash is
not as prevalent as it might have been in the past."
Lighter positioning means investors are not exhibiting the
same rush to load up on options insurance against a downside
move in stocks, a factor that can moderate the VIX's rise even
if stocks come in for another bout of weakness.
The 10-day average daily trading volume in VIX options has
slipped to about 360,000 contracts, the lowest since early
January, according to a Reuters analysis.
Lighter allocations to equities may also take the edge off
potential selloffs, said Max Grinacoff, U.S. equity derivatives
strategist at BNP Paribas. His firm has a year-end target of
4,400 on the S&P 500 - some 7% above current levels.
"Because of how clean positioning has become through the
year ... you are not having the impact from everyone running for
the exit at once," he said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York
Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis)