Wall Street scores first weekly gain since mid-August

* Focus on U.S. inflation data next week
* Kroger rises on higher forecast
* Analysts attribute rise to oversold condition
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, with the
major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks
as investors went back on a buying spree, shrugging off concerns
about the economic outlook.
The gains followed a sharp sell-off that began in
mid-August, triggered by concerns about the impact of tighter
monetary policies and signs of an economic slowdown in Europe
and China.
Analysts said this week's market recovery was more related
to previous overselling. Uncertainty remains high about
inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest
rate hikes.
"It's not surprising we get a little bit of a bounce like
we're getting here, as a lot of this is technical," said Jack
Janasiewicz, lead portfolio strategist and portfolio manager at
Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.
"I wouldn't be shocked if we started the week off with a
little bit more strength and then we sort of settle down and
give back a little bit as we get ready for the CPI," he added,
looking ahead to next week.
Investors awaited August's consumer prices (CPI) report on
Tuesday for any signs that inflation may be easing. It is
expected to show that prices rose at an 8.1% pace over the year
in August, compared with 8.5% in July.
Wells Fargo economists expect headline inflation to log its
steepest monthly decline since the peak of the pandemic in April
2020, helped by a pullback in gas prices.
All 11 major S&P sectors traded higher on Friday, with
communication services, technology, energy
and consumer discretionary leading the way.
Hammered since the beginning of the year over concerns of
higher interest rates, high-growth stocks rose in the week.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the U.S.
central bank is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation
but there remains hope it can be done without the "very high
social costs" involved in prior inflation fights.
Several other Fed policymakers have also reiterated their
commitment to fighting runaway inflation in recent weeks, making
investors jittery about the prospects of another outsized
interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
Traders are pricing in a 90% chance of a 75 basis point rate
hike at the next meeting, up from 57% a week earlier, according
to CME Group's Fedwatch Tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html.
The CBOE volatility index, a gauge of investor
anxiety, fell to a two-week low of 22.85 but stayed above its
long-term average of about 20.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 61.44 points, or 1.53%, to end at 4,067.62 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 249.94 points, or
2.12%, to 12,113.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 384.54 points, or 1.21%, to 32,157.88.
U.S. equity funds recorded outflows of $11.5 billion in the
week to Wednesday, their largest outflow in 11 weeks, BofA said
on Friday.
Kroger Co jumped after the grocer raised its annual
forecast.
Shares of Tapestry Inc also rose after the luxury
handbag maker said it expects revenue of $8 billion by fiscal
year 2025.
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, additional reporting by Amruta
Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva, Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman)