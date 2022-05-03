Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street sees greater risk of default by major banks

05/03/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Citibank is seen on a board at the SPIEF 2017 in St. Petersburg

(Reuters) - The cost to insure bonds of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup against default hit two-year highs on Monday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to tame inflation might tip the economy into recession.

Credit risks have worsened since the Ukraine crisis as some big U.S. banks took a hit to their mainstay businesses, with capital market activity coming to a standstill and lending expected to remain lackluster.

That has prompted bondholders to consider hedging strategies to protect against potential defaults.

The war in Ukraine and Western sanctions could knock more than 1% off global growth this year and add two and a half percentage points to inflation, the OECD has said.

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup combined put aside a $3.36 billion in credit loss reserves in the first quarter. That is a reversal from the past 12 months when lenders released billions in reserves after losses related to COVID-19 failed to materialize.

Spreads on five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Goldman Sachs closed at $108.92 on Monday, Morgan Stanley at $104.96 and Citigroup at $107.94, their highest in at least two years.

CDS is a contractual agreement that lets buyers swap credit risk with sellers and thus insures bondholders against default.

Spreads on five-year CDS on JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America Corp also look set to exceed near two-year highs set in March.

"Any short-term spike in CDS on U.S. banks is likely related to fears over a Russian default," said Thomas J. Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York.

The correlation co-efficient between Russia's five-year CDS [RUGV5YUSAC=R] on sovereign debt and the banks' CDS is between 0.5 and 0.6 in the five months ended May this year, suggesting a strong positive correlation.

A derivatives panel has ruled on Wednesday that Russia could be in default after it failed to make a payment due on April 4 in U.S. dollars on two sovereign bonds, bringing a payout on billions of dollars in default insurance a step closer.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Alden Bentley and Anil D'Silva)

By Mehnaz Yasmin


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:14pWall Street sees greater risk of default by major banks
RE
02:13pGold prices gain following a pull-back in yields, dollar
RE
02:07pRecord high U.S. job openings, resignations likely to fuel wage inflation
RE
02:05pDECADE RESOURCES : Announces Exploration Plans for the 2022 Field Season
PU
01:51pMPLX's terminal volumes in record territory with high product demand -company
RE
01:42pAs California burns, environmentalists find new tactic to halt development
RE
01:41pU.S. lawmakers in 16 states to introduce laws to protect transgender youth
RE
01:40pExclusive-Germany's SAP hires adviser for $1 billion Litmos software sale -sources
RE
01:30pCorn eases despite slow U.S plantings; demand concerns weigh
RE
01:30pMain negotiators reach 'outcome' on COVID vaccine IP waiver -WTO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
2Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
3Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
4BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit
5Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report

HOT NEWS