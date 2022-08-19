Wall Street set for losses as more data highlights global woes

* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Friday
and German government bond yields hit multi-week highs after
German producer prices saw their biggest rise on record.
Asian stocks had struggled to find direction, with concerns
about China's sputtering growth weighing on sentiment. Earlier
this week, China unexpectedly cut key lending rates in an
attempt to revive demand after data showed the economy
unexpectedly slowed in July amid a zero-COVID policy and
property crisis.
European stocks opened in the red and sentiment was further
hit by data showing German producer prices - a leading indicator
for inflation - saw their highest ever increases in July, as
energy costs continued to surge. Energy prices were up 105%
compared with July 2021, mainly due to higher prices for natural
gas and electricity.
Natural gas prices had hit a record closing high on Thursday
.
Germany's finance ministry said on Friday that the economic
outlook for Europe's largest economy is gloomy.
Meanwhile, UK consumer sentiment hit its lowest since at
least 1974 in August, with households feeling "a sense of
exasperation" about the rising cost of living.
British retail sales data for July came in higher than
expected, driven by a surge in online spending, but volumes are
expected to resume their decline as costs rise.
The Bank of England has warned that high inflation is likely
to tip Britain into a recession later this year.
"All three of the world’s major economic engines – the US,
Europe and China – are spluttering," wrote Berenberg economists
in a note to clients.
"While China struggles with its unsustainable zero-COVID-19
policy and a host of internal financial imbalances, an inflation
tsunami is battering the US and Europe."
"Consumers across the Western world have seldom been more
pessimistic."
At 1040 GMT, the MSCI world equity index,
which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.3%.
Europe's STOXX 600 was down 0.4%, on track for a 0.4% weekly
decline, too.
German bond yields rose, with the 10-year yield reaching a
one-month high of 1.202%, as the producer price data
was seen as reinforcing fears of "stagflation" - a combination
of high inflation and low growth.
Wall Street was set to open lower, with S&P 500 futures down
1% and Nasdaq futures down 1.2%.
"When market participants start to return from their
holidays and look back at the past days and weeks, they will
find central banks still far from having achieved their goals of
reining in inflation," ING rates strategists said in a note to
clients.
"That means a continued tussle between central bank
tightening expectations and recession fears."
The threat of higher borrowing costs also hung over markets
after four U.S. Federal Reserve officials signaled there was
more work to do on interest rates.
The U.S. dollar benefited from the Fed's hawkish comments,
and investor caution, hitting a one-month high. The dollar index
was up 0.4% at 107.9 and the euro was down 0.3% at
$1.0061.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed higher, close to a
one-month high at 2.9335%.
Oil prices slipped after two days of gains, set for a weekly
drop as traders worried about a global demand slowdown.
Bitcoin dropped sharply and hit a three-week low of $21,404.
Next week, investors will be paying close attention to
minutes from the European Central Banks' July meeting, as well
as comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he
addresses the annual global central banking conference in
Jackson Hole on Aug. 26.
China is widely expected to lower its benchmark lending
rates on Monday, a Reuters survey showed, with a vast majority
of participants predicting a deeper cut to the mortgage
reference to lift the ailing property sector.
UK and euro area "flash" PMI data is due on Aug. 23.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
and Kim Coghill)