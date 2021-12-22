Wall Street set for mixed open as investors weigh up Omicron impact

* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on
Wednesday and U.S. stock futures pointed to a mixed open for
Wall Street, as more countries announced restrictions to reduce
the spread of the Omicron variant but investors bet that the
impact would be limited.
Europe's STOXX 600 was up 0.1% on the day 1232 GMT
and the MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 50 countries, was up 0.2%.
But Wall Street futures were mixed, with S&P 500 e-minis up
0.1% but Nasdaq futures in the red .
Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands and
South Korea are among the countries to have reimposed lockdowns
or other restrictions on activity in recent days.
"Despite more reports that European governments are
introducing new measures to curb the spread of COVID, market
participants already seem to have made up their minds that the
threat of the quick advancing Omicron variant is manageable, for
now," wrote Rabobank macro strategists Bas van Geffen and Elwin
de Groot in a note to clients.
Little is known about the severity of the Omicron variant.
The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Monday
that it would be "unwise" to conclude from early evidence that
Omicron is a milder variant than previous ones.
An Imperial College London study likewise found that the
Omicron variant has shown no sign of being milder than the Delta
variant.
A South African study suggested reduced risks of
hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with the
Omicron coronavirus variant versus the Delta one, although the
authors said some of that is likely due to high population
immunity.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Americans about
the fatal risk of being unvaccinated and brought military
personnel to support overwhelmed hospitals.
GAS PRICES
Currency market moves were generally muted as trading slowed
before the Christmas holidays. The U.S. dollar index slipped to
96.306, while the euro was up 0.1% at $1.13055 as traders
became less cautious.
The Australian dollar, which is often seen as a liquid proxy
for risk appetite, was up 0.2% at $0.7169.
The Turkish currency steadied, following a volatile rebound
from record lows last week. A measure of expected volatility had
previously jumped to its highest on record.
German Bund yields hit a one-month high as demand for the
safe-haven assets waned, while hawkish comments from the
European Central Bank also helped.
"It looks like each successive lockdown has been less severe
in terms of economic impact than the previous ones. I think
that’s partly because there’s been a lot of adaptation in the
economy," said Arnab Das, global market strategist at Invesco.
Das said markets were holding on to that hope this time
around as well.
"Maybe the restrictions won't be as severe, as comprehensive
or as long-lasting as in 2020 and 2021," he added.
European gas prices hit a new record high after a major
pipeline for Russian gas coming to Europe switched direction to
flow east. Oil prices were steady.
Some Western politicians and industry experts have accused
Russia of withholding gas deliveries to Europe amid political
tensions over Ukraine, as well as delays in the certification of
another pipeline, Nord Stream 2. Russia denies any connection.
Over the Christmas period, investors will be paying
attention to any unexpected increase in tensions between Russia
and Ukraine, Invesco's Das said.
Russia rejects Ukrainian and U.S. accusations that it may be
preparing an invasion of Ukraine as early as next month by tens
of thousands of Russian troops poised within reach of the
border.
Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies slipped slightly, with bitcoin
down 0.3% at $48,802.13, still well below the all-time high of
$69,000 hit in November.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa and Alison Williams)