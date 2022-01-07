Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street set for weaker start after mixed payrolls data

01/07/2022 | 09:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street headed for a lower start on Friday as investors sought to interpret a 'mixed bag' of payrolls numbers before the final session of a rollercoaster first trading week of the year.

U.S. employment rose by a less-than-expected 199,000 jobs last month as the impact of a resurgent pandemic bites, well below the 400,000 forecast by economists, but data for November was revised higher. The unemployment rate dropped to underscore tightening labour market conditions.

S&P 500 e-mini stock futures and Nasdaq futures, which had been firmer ahead of the data, turned weaker, pulling European shares towards their low for the day as investors studied the payrolls data for clues to the pace of anticipated interest Federal Reserve rates hikes.

After a start to 2022 marked by new highs, the mood changed on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's December meeting signalled the central bank may have to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

Wall Street steadied by Thursday evening, though analysts at ING bank said the minutes were still reverberating across markets, driving bond yields higher, hitting growth stocks and supporting the dollar.

"In terms of any effects on monetary policy, it's going to be minimal at best right now because the path for monetary policy right now is pretty clear cut," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"The takeaway is probably this gives the Fed cover to move in March, which was the earliest end of expectations prior to the report," added Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of Great Hill Capital.

Oil was heading for its best weekly gains since mid-December, fuelled by supply worries as unrest worsened in Kazakhstan, where an Internet shutdown hitting the global computing power of the bitcoin network helped to send the cryptocurrency to its lowest level since September.

The MSCI All Country stock index was slightly firmer at 744.23 points, though still down 2% from a record high on Tuesday. In Europe, the STOXX index was off 0.5% at 485 points, also off about 2% from a record high on Tuesday.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last at 1.7655%, from 1.7461% before the payrolls data release.

Euro zone inflation rose unexpectedly last month to 5% from 4.9% in November, a record high for the currency bloc, though unlike the Fed, the European Central Bank says prices will ease enough this year to avoid the need for rate hikes.

Euro zone economic sentiment dropped more than expected as the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeps across Europe.

CRUDE RALLIES, BITCOIN DOWN

Asian shares mostly rose on Friday, snapping two days of losses.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.7%, boosted by gains in Australia where the local benchmark climbed 1.3%, led by bank stocks. Japan's Nikkei was little changed.

An index of Hong Kong-listed mainland property stocks jumped 4.6% on media reports that Chinese policymakers plan to exclude debt accrued from acquiring distressed assets when assessing debt ratio compliance.

The dollar was set to notch broad weekly gains, hitting a five-year peak on the yen at 116.35 on Tuesday, hovering around 115.84 on Friday.

Oil prices rallied, which some analysts linked to news that Russian paratroopers had arrived to quell unrest in Kazakhstan, though production in the OPEC+ producer country remains largely unaffected so far.

Brent crude futures rose 0.7% to $82.73 a barrel, and U.S. crude rose 0.7% to $80.17.

Spot gold stood at $1,790 an ounce, slightly firmer on the day after touching a two-week low of $1,788.25 on Thursday, as rising U.S. Treasury yields hurt demand for the non-interest bearing metal.

Bitcoin dropped 3.7% to around $41,483 after hitting its lowest since late September as the hawkish Fed minutes also sapped appetite for riskier appetites.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor in Singapore, Stella Qiu in Beijing and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Edwina Gibbs, Elaine Hardcastle, William Maclean, Barbara Lewis)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:51aIn reversal, Georgia joins $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement
RE
09:48aKarachi launches door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for women
RE
09:48aFleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands camp along Thai border river
RE
09:44aWall Street opens flat after soft jobs data
RE
09:43aBitcoin hovers near more than 3-month lows after U.S. payrolls
RE
09:40aCanada Adds 54,700 Jobs in December -- Update
DJ
09:38aWEEKLY LINKS JANUARY 7 : doing metaketas, Kenyan mobile loans, advice on applying for funding, continuous DiD, and more…
PU
09:37aToronto index opens lower as oil, U.S. jobs data weigh
RE
09:36aWall Street opens flat after soft jobs data
RE
09:36aWall Street set for weaker start after mixed payrolls data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed's 'maximum employment' is here; not everyone has benefited
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
5U.S. employment growth misses expectations; unemployment rate falls to ..

HOT NEWS