Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street set to fall off record highs as Chinese stocks sink

07/26/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to retreat from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, marking a poor start to a week packed with tech earnings and a Federal Reserve meeting.

China last week announced sweeping new rules on private tutoring and online education firms, the latest in a series of crackdowns on the technology sector that have roiled financial markets this year.

E-commerce major Alibaba Group and search engine Baidu Inc, two of the largest listed Chinese stocks in the United States, slipped more than 3% each in premarket trade.

Ride-sharing app Didi Global, whose takedown earlier this month had brought Chinese regulatory concerns back to the fore, sank 10.7%.

A two-day meeting of the Fed starting on Tuesday will also be watched by investors for more clues on the central bank's planned tightening of monetary policy, given that inflation has been accelerating sharply in recent months.

The S&P 500 has tended to perform poorly in weeks with a Fed meeting this year due to fears that the central bank could signal an earlier-than-anticipated trimming of its massive stimulus program.

Graphic: S&P 500 fears Fed meeting weeks in 2021:

"The Fed is not going to be explicit in its language and the market is going to pay more keen attention to the more local voices from the Fed to get a better idea on the interest rate cycle," said Sean O'Hara, president at Pacer ETFs.

"If we start seeing any signs of a less supportive Fed, it'll be a cause for concern."

S&P 500 E-minis were down 0.16% at 4,396 points at 08:04 a.m. ET. Dow E-minis were down 79 points, or 0.23%, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 15 points, or 0.1%.

Wall Street had ended at record highs last week, as a strong earnings season helped offset concerns over the economic impact of a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

120 of the companies in the S&P 500 had reported earnings as of Friday, of which 88% had beaten consensus, according to Refinitiv data.

"Everybody is expecting earnings to be robust mainly due to easy comparables from last year, and if that trend were to change, it would definitely be a negative for markets," O'Hara said.

Heavyweight technology stocks, including Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp, are set to report their earnings this week.

Among major earnings on Monday, toymaker Hasbro Inc rose 4.4% after it posted a better-than-expected 54% jump in quarterly revenue.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc rose 1.1% ahead of its second-quarter earnings report after the market closes.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.58% 2660.3 Delayed Quote.51.79%
APPLE INC. 1.20% 148.56 Delayed Quote.11.96%
HASBRO, INC. -0.89% 92.41 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
TESLA, INC. -0.91% 643.38 Delayed Quote.-8.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58pRESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE : Money Update as at 16 July 2021
PU
01:57pImplats Zimbabwe unit plans 185 MW solar power plants
RE
01:54pGoldman Sachs trims U.S. growth forecasts on slower service sector recovery
RE
01:52pGulf rebound set as Saudi Arabia, UAE seen topping 4% growth in 2022
RE
01:46pInsurance brokers Aon, Willis Towers Watson scrap $30 billion merger
RE
01:43pShell gives go-ahead to major Gulf of Mexico oilfield development
RE
01:42pINFLATION AND THE BANK OF ENGLAND : what its rate-setters are saying
RE
01:42pWall Street set to fall off record highs as Chinese stocks sink
RE
01:41pOil prices steady as market undersupplied but virus clouds demand
RE
01:39pRussian watchdog says restricted access to Navalny websites
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits three-week high
2APPLE INC. : Stocks hit by China clampdown ahead of earnings-packed week
3PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS N : European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low
4Philips shares hit 10-month low on respiratory device concerns
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ANALYSIS - LAW WITHOUT ORDER: investors grapple with China's regulatory risk

HOT NEWS