Wall Street set to fall on aggressive rate hike worries

* All eyes on Fed policy decision on Wednesday
* Traders price in small chance of 100 bps rate hike
* Take Two's GTA VI gameplay footage leaked online - report
* Futures down: Dow 0.87%, S&P 0.90%, Nasdaq 0.94%
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set for
a lower open on Monday, extending declines for a third straight
day as investors worried that another massive interest rate hike
by the Federal Reserve could tip the U.S. economy into a
recession.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their worst
weekly percentage drop since June on Friday as markets fully
priced in at least a 75-basis-point rise in rates during the
week, with Fed funds futures showing a 21% chance of a whopping
100 bps increase.
Unexpectedly hot August inflation data last week also raised
bets on increased rate hikes down the road, with the terminal
rate for U.S. fed funds now at 4.47%.
"Markets are going to be looking for direction until the Fed
meeting, there won't be much trading action till then," said
Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital
Management in Cleveland.
The S&P 500 has lost nearly 19% so far this year on worries
of a central bank-induced recession amid recent warnings of
slowing demand from delivery firm FedEx and an inverted U.S.
Treasury yield curve.
"I think a recession is very likely. The Fed regards a
recession as regrettable, but necessary to fight inflation,"
Grisanti said.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, rose to 27.72 points, inching closer to a
more than two-month high.
Focus will also be on new economic projections, due to be
published alongside the policy statement at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT)
on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for 2023 U.S. GDP late on
Friday as it projects a more aggressive Fed and sees that
pushing the jobless rate higher than it previously projected.
"We think a 100 bps hike would unnerve Wall Street ... and
would increase the likelihood that the FOMC will eventually
overtighten and lessen the possibility of achieving a soft
landing," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA,
wrote in a note.
At 8:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 269 points,
or 0.87%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.9%,
and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 112.5 points, or 0.94%.
Heavyweights Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com,
Meta Platforms, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc
, Tesla Inc and Nvidia Corp fell
between 0.9% and 1.5% in premarket trading.
Bank of America slipped 1.1% to lead declines among
the big U.S. banks.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc slid 4.2%
following a report that a hacker had leaked the early footage of
Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling
videogame.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)