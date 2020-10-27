Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Wall Street set to rise after Monday's selloff as earnings take center stage

10/27/2020 | 08:38am EDT
The facade of the New York Stock Exchange is pictured in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to bounce on Tuesday following the benchmark S&P 500's worst day in a month as investors parsed through a deluge of corporate earnings, while bracing for volatility ahead of Election Day.

Merck & Co Inc gained 1.2% premarket as it raised its full-year earnings forecast. Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co fell about 4% after its quarterly profit took a hit from increased costs to develop a COVID-19 treatment.

Microsoft Corp firmed 0.8% in the run-up to its results after the closing bell. Apple Inc , Amazon.com, Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook Inc, which account for about a fifth of the S&P 500's total value, also report results this week.

"Overhanging the market is the growth of the virus in the U.S., and technology in particular seems the least exposed sector," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"A focus on the big technology companies may move this market to rally despite the problems the virus is creating."

Record number of new coronavirus infections in the United States and some European countries and a stalled U.S. fiscal stimulus raised worries about a fledgling economic recovery, sending the three major U.S. stock indexes to near four-week lows on Monday.

Wall Street's fear gauge hovered at its highest level in nearly two months on uncertainty about the outcome of the election.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in national polls but the race is much tighter in battleground states which determine the election outcome.

At 08:09 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 0.32% at 27,669 points and S&P 500 E-minis rose 0.46% to 3,409 points. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 0.61% at 11,563 points.

Insurer American International Group Inc jumped 6.4% after its board approved a plan to separate the life and retirement business from the rest of the company, and named President Peter Zaffino as chief executive officer, effective next year.

Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc rose 0.3% as it agreed to buy Xilinx Inc in a $35 billion all-stock deal that will intensify its battle with Intel Corp in the data center chip market. Xilinx shares soared about 15%.

Industrial companies 3M Co and Caterpillar Inc also dropped about 1% after reporting results.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan


ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 0.33% 82.23 Delayed Quote.79.31%
ALPHABET INC. -2.98% 1584.29 Delayed Quote.18.28%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.08% 3207.04 Delayed Quote.73.67%
APPLE INC. 0.01% 115.05 Delayed Quote.56.72%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.29% 27685.38 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
FACEBOOK INC -2.70% 277.11 Delayed Quote.35.01%
INTEL CORPORATION -3.07% 46.72 Delayed Quote.-21.94%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.84% 210.08 Delayed Quote.33.22%
NASDAQ 100 -1.61% 11504.518824 Delayed Quote.31.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.64% 11358.936824 Delayed Quote.26.60%
S&P 500 -1.86% 3400.97 Delayed Quote.5.27%
XILINX, INC. -1.94% 114.55 Delayed Quote.17.16%
