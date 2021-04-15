Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street set to rise on upbeat earnings, strong retail sales

04/15/2021 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes looked set to open higher on Thursday as upbeat earnings reports from several companies including Bank of America and BlackRock as well as a strong rebound in March retail sales bolstered hopes of a broader economic rebound.

Bank of America's shares rose 0.6% in premarket trading after the lender's first-quarter profit benefited from a $2.7 billion reserve release and gains in trading and investment banking units.

Top U.S. banks kicked off first-quarter reporting season on Wednesday, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co posting bumper results.

"With equities lingering near a record, investors are looking to the earnings season for further catalysts," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"Expectations of a strong profit rebound have helped markets rally, setting the bar high as reporting gets underway."

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, gained 1.4% after reporting a 16% jump in first-quarter profit, while PepsiCo Inc edged 0.5% higher after it forecast a pickup in organic revenue growth in the second quarter.

Most high-flying technology stocks rebounded from a drop in the previous session, with Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc rising between 0.5% and 1.2%.

The recent pullback in U.S. bond yields and the Federal Reserve's reassurance on keeping interest rates low have led to renewed demand for growth stocks, which suffered sharp losses in recent weeks as rising yields raised concerns over their high valuations.

Further bolstering sentiment on Thursday, data showed retail sales rebounded sharply in March as Americans received additional pandemic relief checks from the government, while jobless claims fell more than expected to 576,000 last week.

The newly-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase added 8%, a day after going public in a high-profile debut on the Nasdaq that briefly valued it at more than $100 billion.

At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 167 points, or 0.5%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 25.5 points, or 0.62%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 144.25 points, or 1.05%.

Dell Technologies Inc jumped 7.7%, as brokerages Evercore and Credit Suisse raised price targets, after the company said it would spin off its 81% stake in cloud computing software maker VMware, creating two standalone public companies.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Shivani Kumaresan and Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.16% 33730.89 Delayed Quote.10.03%
NASDAQ 100 -1.31% 13803.914313 Delayed Quote.7.10%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.99% 13857.840311 Delayed Quote.7.52%
S&P 500 -0.41% 4124.66 Delayed Quote.10.26%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:27aReuters website goes behind paywall in new strategy
RE
09:24aWall Street set to rise on upbeat earnings, strong retail sales
RE
09:24aPepsiCo bets on vaccine-led reopenings for soda sales boost
RE
09:20aCanada Factory Sales Fall 1.6% in February
DJ
09:19aSelf-driving startup Cruise raises $2.75 billion from Walmart, others
RE
09:16aOrcel dodges revolt over pay as he takes helm at UniCredit
RE
09:13aU.S. retail sales surge; weekly jobless claims fall
RE
09:12aExpansion Pace of Manufacturing Activity in Philly Fed's District Accelerates in April
DJ
09:11aChina's Geely targets slice of premium electric car market with 'startup' brand Zeekr
RE
09:11aBiden to bar U.S. banks from rouble debt primary market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells some Tesla stock
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut
3DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
4Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ