  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Wall Street shakeout clinches bear market label after S&P 500 tumble

06/13/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended more than 20% below its Jan. 3 record closing high on Monday, confirming a bear market for the benchmark as investors sold stocks amid worries over whether the Federal Reserve will be able to tame inflation without triggering a recession.

A close of more than 20% below the record high confirms the index is in a bear market, according to a commonly used definition. It is the first time the S&P 500 has confirmed a bear market since the 2020 Wall Street plunge brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chuck Mikolajczak and Nick Zieminski and Aurora Ellis)


