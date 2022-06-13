Wall Street shakeout clinches bear market label after S&P 500 tumble

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended more
than 20% below its Jan. 3 record closing high on Monday,
confirming a bear market for the benchmark as investors sold
stocks amid worries over whether the Federal Reserve will be
able to tame inflation without triggering a recession.
A close of more than 20% below the record high confirms the
index is in a bear market, according to a commonly used
definition. It is the first time the S&P 500 has confirmed a
bear market since the 2020 Wall Street plunge brought on by the
COVID-19 pandemic.
