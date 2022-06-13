Wall Street shakeout clinches bear market label for S&P 500

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended more
than 20% below its Jan. 3 record closing high on Monday,
confirming a bear market for the benchmark as investors sold
stocks amid worries over whether the Federal Reserve will be
able to tame inflation without triggering a recession.
A close of more than 20% below the record high confirms that
the index is in a bear market, according to a commonly used
definition. It is the first time the S&P 500 has confirmed a
bear market since the 2020 Wall Street plunge brought on by the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Stocks have been volatile since the start of the year, with
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February taking a heavy
toll on markets.
But increasing worries about inflation and the U.S. central
bank's monetary policy tightening as it attempts to quell it
have fueled much of the recent sell-off.
Major U.S. stock indexes on Friday posted their biggest
weekly percentage declines since January and ended sharply lower
after a report showed a steeper-than-expected rise in U.S.
consumer prices in May.
"My view is that we won't really see a turnaround for the
stock market until we see some kind of pivot from the Fed. And
by that I mean getting a little less aggressive, which I know is
going to take time because right now the trajectory is to get
more aggressive," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market
strategist at Invesco in New York.
"The silver lining in all of this is that the more pessimism
that abounds, the more potential there is for upside," Hooper
said.
The S&P 500 closed Monday at 3,749.63, down 3.9% on the day
and 21.8% below its Jan. 3 record closing high of 4,796.56.
The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis
points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, and
expectations for a hike of 75 basis points at the June meeting
have jumped to nearly 30% from 3.1% a week ago, according to
CME's Fedwatch Tool.
One worry is that an aggressive push higher on rates by the
Fed could send the economy into recession.
This year's downturn is a pivotal shift for the market after
its swift and strong post-pandemic rally. The S&P 500 rose
114.38% from its closing low on March 23, 2020, to its Jan. 3
record closing high this year.
"The reason why the market is not bottoming, we think, is
because there still remains a ton of uncertainty. And because of
that, it's likely that it's going to be extremely choppy here,"
said King Lip, chief investment strategist at Baker Avenue Asset
Management in San Francisco.
The Nasdaq earlier this year confirmed that it was
in bear market territory, the first of the three major U.S.
indexes to hit such levels.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by
Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Chuck Mikolajczak,
Nick Zieminski, Aurora Ellis and Mark Porter)