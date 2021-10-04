Wall Street slammed by rotation out of Big Tech

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Tech, communication services lead sectoral declines
* Merck up on COVID-19 pill, Tesla lifted by record
deliveries
* Fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks eyed
* Indexes down: Dow 1.02%, S&P 1.38%, Nasdaq 2.26%
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on
Monday as investors shifted out of technology stocks in the face
of rising Treasury yields, while fresh U.S.-China concerns over
trade offered another reason for caution.
U.S. Treasury yields have been supported by recent data
showing increased consumer spending, accelerated factory
activity and elevated inflation growth, fueling bets that the
Federal Reserve could start tightening its accommodative
monetary policy sooner than expected.
High-flying companies including Apple Inc, Facebook
Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc and
Amazon.com Inc fell between 2.4% and 5.8%.
Facebook was also pressured after its app and its
photo-sharing platform Instagram were down for thousands of
users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
The S&P 500 technology and communication services
sectors tumbled about 2.5% each, leading declines
among the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes.
"The pressure that the technology space continues to feel is
because of rising interest rates. Right now people are voting
with the sell tickets on shares of technology, they haven't come
down enough to warrant interest in buying the dip," said Robert
Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield,
Connecticut.
Spooking investors further, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank
President James Bullard warned that inflation could remain
elevated for some time to come amid fears higher expectations
become entrenched.
Some pockets of the market enjoyed a bounce, with energy
stocks jumping 2.3% and utilities adding 0.6%.
The S&P 500 banks index edged 0.1% higher, hitting a
record high earlier in the session.
Shares of Merck & Co added 2.1%, building on gains
from Friday after developing an experimental antiviral pill for
those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.
Tesla Inc rose 1.5% after it had delivered a record
electric cars in the third quarter, beating Wall Street
estimates on Saturday.
Wall Street's main indexes were battered in September, hit
by worries about the U.S. debt ceiling, the fate of a massive
infrastructure spending bill and the meltdown of heavily
indebted China Evergrande Group.
U.S. trade negotiator Katherine Tai pledged to begin
unwinding some tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump
on goods from China, while pressing Beijing in "frank" talks in
coming days over its failure to keep promises made in the Trump
trade deal and end harmful industrial policies.
At 12:07 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 351.25 points, or 1.02%, at 33,975.21, the S&P 500
was down 60.30 points, or 1.38%, at 4,296.74 and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 329.03 points, or 2.26%, at
14,237.67.
The first trial of four large pharmacy chains over the
deadly U.S. opioid epidemic was set to begin on Monday,
pressuring shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS
Health Corp and Walmart Inc, down between 0.1%
and 1.2%.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.70-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 2.61-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and four new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 172 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)