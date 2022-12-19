Wall Street slides, Treasury yields rise on lingering recession fears

*
All three major U.S. stock indexes red; Nasdaq down most
Treasury yields rise
Crude gains as China loosens zero-COVID restrictions
NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their
three-day sell-off and Treasury yields advanced on Monday as a
lack of market catalysts did little to move risk-off sentiment
at the beginning of a likely low-volume, pre-holiday week.
All three major U.S. stock indexes were lower as investors
resumed last week's flight to safety, which was driven by
recession worries and the Federal Reserve's renewed hawkish vow
to tackle decades-high inflation.
"It looks a lot like what we saw last week, energy is
following oil prices and everyone else is worried about
recession and higher rates and there’s not a lot of news to
reverse the trend," said Rob Haworth, senior investment
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle. "So
negative sentiment is reinforcing negative sentiment, feeding on
itself."
With just two weeks remaining in 2022, the S&P 500, the Dow
and the Nasdaq are on track to notch their largest annual
percentage losses since 2008, the nadir of the global financial
crisis.
But Haworth says "This just isn’t 2008, this is not an
economy with a lot of bad debt that needs to be reconciled,"
adding that "There’s a risk of a mild recession, (but) consumer
balance sheets, corporate balance sheets are strong."
Market participants have been caught in a tug-of-war between
signs of economic softness which could translate to a dovish
pivot from the Federal Reserve, hopes that were dashed when the
central bank downgraded its economic outlook and warned that
restrictive interest rates will rise higher and last longer than
many might have hoped.
Data released this week, including housing starts, existing
home sales, consumer spending and inflation are likely to
provide a sharper focus on the extent to which the central
banks' efforts to toss cold water on the economy are having
their intended effect.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 287.67 points,
or 0.87%, to 32,632.79, the S&P 500 lost 46.73 points, or
1.21%, to 3,805.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
176.93 points, or 1.65%, to 10,528.48.
European shares regained some ground lost last week, with an
assist from the energy sector as crude prices rose, reflecting
hopes of demand recovery in China as Beijing relaxed COVID
restrictions.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.27% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.81%.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.02%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.24%
lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.05%.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors considered how high
the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates and how long they
will remain at restrictive levels in its battle against
inflation.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 28/32 in price
to yield 3.5846%, from 3.482% late on Friday. Prices move
inversely to yields.
The 30-year bond last fell 60/32 in price to
yield 3.6297%, from 3.533% late on Friday.
The dollar edged lower against a basket of world currencies,
which were boosted by a steadying risk appetite.
The dollar index fell 0.02%, with the euro up
0.21% to $1.0604.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.16% versus the greenback at
136.94 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.2144, up 0.03% on the day.
Crude prices rebounded on hopes of strengthening demand in
the wake of China's relaxation of its zero-COVID policy, but
recession jitters held those gains in check.
U.S. crude rose 1.21% to settle at $75.19 per
barrel, while Brent settled at $79.80, up 0.96% on the
day.
Gold inched lower in thin trading, as rising yields on
expected future interest rate hikes helped offset weakness in
the greenback.
Spot gold slippdropped 0.3% to $1,786.95 an ounce.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Danilo
Masoni in Milan; Editing by Susan Fenton and Chizu Nomiyama)