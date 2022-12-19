Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wall Street slides, Treasury yields rise on lingering recession fears

12/19/2022 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

All three major U.S. stock indexes red; Nasdaq down most

*

Treasury yields rise

*

Crude gains as China loosens zero-COVID restrictions

*

Global asset performance: http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

*

World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their three-day sell-off and Treasury yields advanced on Monday as a lack of market catalysts did little to move risk-off sentiment at the beginning of a likely low-volume, pre-holiday week.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were lower as investors resumed last week's flight to safety, which was driven by recession worries and the Federal Reserve's renewed hawkish vow to tackle decades-high inflation.

"It looks a lot like what we saw last week, energy is following oil prices and everyone else is worried about recession and higher rates and there’s not a lot of news to reverse the trend," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle. "So negative sentiment is reinforcing negative sentiment, feeding on itself."

With just two weeks remaining in 2022, the S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq are on track to notch their largest annual percentage losses since 2008, the nadir of the global financial crisis.

But Haworth says "This just isn’t 2008, this is not an economy with a lot of bad debt that needs to be reconciled," adding that "There’s a risk of a mild recession, (but) consumer balance sheets, corporate balance sheets are strong."

Market participants have been caught in a tug-of-war between signs of economic softness which could translate to a dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve, hopes that were dashed when the central bank downgraded its economic outlook and warned that restrictive interest rates will rise higher and last longer than many might have hoped.

Data released this week, including housing starts, existing home sales, consumer spending and inflation are likely to provide a sharper focus on the extent to which the central banks' efforts to toss cold water on the economy are having their intended effect.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 287.67 points, or 0.87%, to 32,632.79, the S&P 500 lost 46.73 points, or 1.21%, to 3,805.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 176.93 points, or 1.65%, to 10,528.48.

European shares regained some ground lost last week, with an assist from the energy sector as crude prices rose, reflecting hopes of demand recovery in China as Beijing relaxed COVID restrictions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.27% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.81%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.02%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.24% lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.05%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors considered how high the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates and how long they will remain at restrictive levels in its battle against inflation.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 28/32 in price to yield 3.5846%, from 3.482% late on Friday. Prices move inversely to yields.

The 30-year bond last fell 60/32 in price to yield 3.6297%, from 3.533% late on Friday.

The dollar edged lower against a basket of world currencies, which were boosted by a steadying risk appetite.

The dollar index fell 0.02%, with the euro up 0.21% to $1.0604.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.16% versus the greenback at 136.94 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2144, up 0.03% on the day.

Crude prices rebounded on hopes of strengthening demand in the wake of China's relaxation of its zero-COVID policy, but recession jitters held those gains in check.

U.S. crude rose 1.21% to settle at $75.19 per barrel, while Brent settled at $79.80, up 0.96% on the day.

Gold inched lower in thin trading, as rising yields on expected future interest rate hikes helped offset weakness in the greenback.

Spot gold slippdropped 0.3% to $1,786.95 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Susan Fenton and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.01% 0.63153 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
BRENT OIL 0.53% 80.03 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.29% 1.14496 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.21411 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.690422 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.22% 0.7316 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.04% 12948.92 Real-time Quote.6.50%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.78% 32654.83 Real-time Quote.-9.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.06028 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.07% 0.011402 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012099 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.77% 10512.45 Real-time Quote.-31.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.63626 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
NIKKEI 225 -1.05% 27237.64 Real-time Quote.-4.39%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.27% 425.87 Delayed Quote.-12.93%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.27% 983.81 Delayed Quote.-10.69%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.19% 0.943129 Delayed Quote.7.42%
WTI 1.63% 75.615 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
Latest news "Economy"
03:27pSteering members of ghana bondholders committee abrdn, amundi (…
RE
03:26pInternational holders of ghana’s eurobonds have organized to f…
RE
03:26pTREASURIES-Yields rise with Fed policy in focus
RE
03:19pCanadian dollar gains as investors eye China reopening
RE
03:18pUK starts legal action to recover money from PPE firm at centre of political row
RE
03:17pSenator wants review of U.S. security assistance to Nigeria following abortion report
RE
03:09pU.S. preps for more migrant crossings as COVID-era restrictions set to end
RE
03:09pRevlon and key creditors strike deal, April bankruptcy exit
RE
03:08pWall Street slides, Treasury yields rise on lingering recession fears
RE
03:06pDollar slips vs euro on upbeat German business morale data
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto..
2Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
3Analyst recommendations: M&S, MGM, Moderna, Warner Music...
4Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief
5FTX's Bankman-Fried to appear in Bahamas court; expected to waive extra..

HOT NEWS