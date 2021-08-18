Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street slides after Fed minutes show split over taper

08/18/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stocks on Wall Street fell nearly across the board Wednesday following the release of minutes from last month's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The minutes suggested the central bank could begin tapering its massive bond purchases this year, but policy makers were split over when to pull back the monetary stimulus.

Summit Place Financial Advisors President Liz Miller says other factors are also impacting investor sentiment.

"I think investors are really most focused on more macro trends right now. Certainly the developments around the Delta variant across our economy. Today there continues to be some pressures of geopolitical risks in a number of places around the world."

Amid mixed earnings reports from the retail sector, the Dow and S&P 500 fell 1%, and the Nasdaq shed nine-tenths of a percent.

Topping the S&P's list of gainers: Lowe's. Investors stocked up on its shares, driving them nearly 10% higher. The home improvement chain's quarterly same-store sales jumped 21%. It also issued a bullish outlook as professional builders boosted sales just as demand from its do-it-yourself customers waned.

Shares of off-price retailer TJX jumped over 5%. Quarterly net sales of the operator of TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores rose 81%, beating estimates. Target shares tumbled nearly 3%. The big-box chain's digital comparable sales growth slowed considerably from a year earlier. Overall same-store sales growth also cooled.

The retail reports will continue Thursday with department store chain Macy's announcing its results.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.24% 0.72392 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.3753 Delayed Quote.1.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.78991 Delayed Quote.1.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.1712 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.013464 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.89% 14525.914112 Real-time Quote.14.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.65% 0.68824 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
S&P 500 -1.07% 4400.27 Delayed Quote.18.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pBrazil deputy speaker says tax reform unlikely to pass
RE
05:50pWall Street slides after Fed minutes show split over taper
RE
05:46pHuawei cfo's extradition hearings in canada end, date for decision to be set on oct. 21
RE
05:38pU.s. cdc says delivered 419,612,925 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 18 vs 417,477,975 doses delivered as of aug 17
RE
05:38pRobinhood says does not think payment for order flow would be "a terribly difficult revenue stream to replace"
RE
05:37pU.s. cdc says administered 358,599,835 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 18 vs 357,894,995 doses administered as of aug 17
RE
05:37pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 621,344 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 620,493 in previous report on aug 17
RE
05:37pCommunications Services Down On Fed Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36pU.s. cdc says 199,325,940 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 18 vs 198,929,642 individuals as of aug 17
RE
05:36pRobinhood markets says we don't think payment for order flow will be banned
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5Minutes highlight a Fed split over labor market, bond-buying taper

HOT NEWS